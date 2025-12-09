Zelenskyy ready to present new peace proposals to US and Russia after working with European talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his country is ready to propose details for a new peace deal with Russia to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy made the announcement on social media, saying Ukrainian and European negotiators had come to a more solid agreement on a proposal. Ukraine had previously ruled out any peace proposal that involved ceding land to Russia.

"We are working very actively on all components of potential steps toward ending the war. The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the U.S. Together with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible," Zelenskyy wrote.

"We are committed to a real peace and remain in constant contact with the United States. And, as our partners in the negotiating teams rightly note, everything depends on whether Russia is ready to take effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from reigniting. In the near future, we will be ready to send the refined documents to the United States. Glory to Ukraine," he added.

President Donald Trump had expressed frustration with Zelenskyy earlier this week, arguing he had been sluggish in responding to a proposal from the Russian side this weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for five hours last week.

After the meeting, Putin traveled to India for a state visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave an interview to the India Today news channel, where he said the negotiations with the Americans were long but productive.

The Russian leader stuck to his maximalist demands in the interview, arguing his war will only end when his country takes Ukraine's eastern Donbas or Ukrainian troops withdraw.