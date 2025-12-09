Expand / Collapse search
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy ready to present new peace proposals to US and Russia after working with European talks

President Donald Trump had expressed frustration over Ukraine's sluggish response to Russian proposal

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
European leaders continue backing Ukraine as it rules out giving land to Russia Video

European leaders continue backing Ukraine as it rules out giving land to Russia

Fox News senior foreign policy correspondent and anchor Gillian Turner reports on efforts to advance a Ukraine-Russia peace deal on ‘Special Report.’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his country is ready to propose details for a new peace deal with Russia to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy made the announcement on social media, saying Ukrainian and European negotiators had come to a more solid agreement on a proposal. Ukraine had previously ruled out any peace proposal that involved ceding land to Russia.

"We are working very actively on all components of potential steps toward ending the war. The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the U.S. Together with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible," Zelenskyy wrote.

"We are committed to a real peace and remain in constant contact with the United States. And, as our partners in the negotiating teams rightly note, everything depends on whether Russia is ready to take effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from reigniting. In the near future, we will be ready to send the refined documents to the United States. Glory to Ukraine," he added.

US ENVOY GAVE RUSSIAN AIDE TIPS ON HOW TO SELL UKRAINE DEAL TO TRUMP: REPORT

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the day he meets Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, December 9, 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready with new peace proposals for the U.S. (Francesco Fotia/Reuters)

President Donald Trump had expressed frustration with Zelenskyy earlier this week, arguing he had been sluggish in responding to a proposal from the Russian side this weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for five hours last week.

EX-CIA STATION CHIEF WARNS PUTIN USING TALKS TO GAIN LEVERAGE AS UKRAINE DELEGATION MEETS TOP TRUMP OFFICIALS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 26, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin had an extensive meeting with U.S. officials last week. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/Reuters )

After the meeting, Putin traveled to India for a state visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave an interview to the India Today news channel, where he said the negotiations with the Americans were long but productive.

A side by side of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the Kennedy Center that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet to read the updated peace plan. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP; Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images)

The Russian leader stuck to his maximalist demands in the interview, arguing his war will only end when his country takes Ukraine's eastern Donbas or Ukrainian troops withdraw.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

