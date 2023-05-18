Marjorie Taylor Greene announces impeachment articles against President Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden.

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Greene said at a press conference Thursday.

The firebrand congresswoman said Biden should be removed from office because he has failed to secure the border and has "deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border."

Greene announced her intention to introduce impeachment articles against Biden at a press conference capping off "impeachment week," during which she has moved to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Green said each official is "corrupt" and "unfit to hold office."

This is a developing story and will be updated.