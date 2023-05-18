Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces impeachment articles against President Biden

Greene announced impeachment articles against Biden after introducing similar articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces impeachment articles against President Biden: 'Unfit to serve' Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces impeachment articles against President Biden: 'Unfit to serve'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared her intention to file articles of impeachment against President Biden after previously doing so for AG Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden.

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Greene said at a press conference Thursday. 

The firebrand congresswoman said Biden should be removed from office because he has failed to secure the border and has "deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border." 

Greene and Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., (left) on Thursday announced she will introduce articles of impeachment against President Biden.  (Fox News)

Greene announced her intention to introduce impeachment articles against Biden at a press conference capping off "impeachment week," during which she has moved to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. 

Green said each official is "corrupt" and "unfit to hold office." 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

