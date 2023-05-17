Marjorie Taylor Greene puts Merrick Garland in her sights with impeachment articles: 'Violation of justice'

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is introducing articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Greene is slated to drop the impeachment articles against President Biden’s top cop on Wednesday "for facilitating the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people."

"In his conduct as Attorney General of the United States, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the Attorney General of the United States, and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend, the Constitution of the United States, Merrick Brian Garland continues to materially endanger the justice system of the United States and empower President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to persecute his political adversaries at will," the articles read.

The articles cite several controversies and scandals under Garland’s tenure as attorney general, including the FBI’s "targeting of parents" concerned about their kids’ education at the behest of a teacher’s union letter comparing them to "domestic terrorism," as well as his refusal to prosecute "leftist extremists that harassed and threatened Supreme Court Justices at their homes in the wake of Dobbs decision."

In a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, Greene accused Garland of having "completely weaponized the Department of ‘Injustice’" and that the "politicization of the DOJ has resulted in the persecution of the left’s political enemies, and a two-tiered justice system."

"Garland has used the FBI as a personal police force for his boss, Joe Biden," Greene wrote. "From investigating parents who protest their local school boards, to going after pro-life activists and Catholics, to persecuting former and future President Donald J. Trump, Merrick Garland’s corruption knows no bounds."

"Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists have caused billions of dollars of damage to property," she continued. "Instead of prosecuting these crimes, Garland has persecuted Americans who engaged in legitimate political protest, people who were overwhelmingly nonviolent."

The Georgia Republican said that the "DOJ’s persecution of Joe Biden’s primary political adversary, Donald J. Trump, is anti-American" and that raiding "the former President’s home for legally declassifying documents is a transparent violation of justice."

"Persecuting a declared candidate for President of the United States is nothing short of election interference," Greene added. "Therefore, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland must be impeached."

The impeachment articles against Garland come after Greene introduced a separate resolution to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In the articles of impeachment, obtained by Fox News Digital, Greene claims that, under Wray’s watch, he has facilitated "the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime."

Greene highlighted instances of what she regarded as abuse of the bureau’s authority. These instances included, among others, the FBI’s "unprecedented raid" on the home of former President Trump on Aug. 8, 2022, and the bureau’s creation of a "terrorist threat tag" following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier that summer.