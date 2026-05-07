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Opinion

What Rubio’s rise as the internet’s 'fixer' tells us about today’s politics

Mock-ups on social media cast Rubio as CEO, sports team player, and even a nation's ruler whenever a vacancy opens up

Carol Roth By Carol Roth Fox News
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Vatican talks: Jonathan Morris on Rubio meeting Pope Leo XIV Video

Vatican talks: Jonathan Morris on Rubio meeting Pope Leo XIV

Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris discusses Secretary Rubio's meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, touching on global conflicts including the war with Iran.

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"If you want something done, ask a busy person," is a famous phrase attributed to polymath Founding Father Benjamin Franklin as well as comedy icon Lucille Ball. But if you want the living embodiment of that credo today, search no further than Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Most of the time, politicians are widely lampooned for being all talk but no action. We have seen many politicians at all levels of government do very little, or worse, do their jobs so poorly that the results have been destructive to our country.

However, Rubio has flipped the script on that notion. In fact, he has become a meme not for inaction, but rather for being effective at not only one job, but various other roles that have been granted to him alongside his secretary of State position. 

There may not be anything on the internet as wholesome today as Rubio becoming a meme for being good at his jobs.

RUBIO’S TRUMP ADMIN JUGGLING ACT GROWS AS MEME-WORTHY ROLE LIST BECOMES REALITY

Marco Rubio appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly been in talks with Iranian regime, along with Vice President JD Vance. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

At one point mid-last year, Rubio held four positions simultaneously, bringing attention to his hardworking nature and effective outcomes. As the go-to man for not only his secretary of State duties, but also acting national security advisor, as well as interim roles as acting administrator of USAID prior to its wind-down and acting archivist of the United States, it seems like any time there’s a role to fill, Rubio’s name comes up, because he embodies a busy and effective politician who can get the job done.

Rubio’s effectiveness has become the source of an endearing memeing across social media. Whenever there is a job to fill, whether it is a CEO vacancy, an open position on a major sports team or even the ruler of another nation, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and other social platforms are filled with mock-ups of Rubio in the role.

Giving the internet even more fodder, Rubio went viral again after a recent video shared by Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino showed him acting as the DJ and spinning tunes at a family wedding, prompting funny comments, including those labeling Rubio as the "Secretary of Everything."

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Another recent post by X user and filmmaker @charliebcurran includes a video trailer captioned "Marco Rubio finding out he has to run Spirit Airlines now too," with a satirical short showing Rubio trying to save the now defunct airline, complete with hijinks ensuing.

Rubio: 'You're not ready for my DJ name' Video

The internet may be laughing, but they are doing so with Rubio as a savior figure, positioning that should serve him well should he choose to make a presidential run in 2028.

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Politicians are often known for scandals, bad policy, gaslighting, and for being full of hot air. It’s refreshing and quite remarkable for a politician to be known as the guy you want to turn to when you need to get the job done.

We deserve more Rubios among our representation. In the meantime, we will look forward to seeing what real or fictional job Marco Rubio gets to hold next.

Carol Roth is a former investment banker, entrepreneur and author of the new book "You Will Own Nothing" Broadside Books. Her previous books are "The War on Small Business" and the New York Times bestseller "The Entrepreneur Equation."

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