Democrats who rallied at ‘No Kings’ protests applaud King Charles in Congress

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Democrats who rallied with liberal activists at nationwide "No Kings" protests just weeks ago were widely mocked for pivoting to offer the United Kingdom’s King Charles III a royal welcome in Congress and elsewhere.

Charles’ speech highlighted a contradiction between anti-monarchy rhetoric and public protests involving Democrats and the raucous welcome extended to the British monarch during his address to Congress.

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., criticized Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., whom he said hypocritically cheered Charles several months after speaking at a "No Kings" protest in Savannah.

"Hold on a minute, wasn't this the same Jon Ossoff who was just out there a few weeks ago hooting and hollering about ‘No Kings’ at his rally… He'll shout ‘No Kings’ all day, but once the king comes around, man, he’s got him a front-row seat," the Jackson lawmaker said.

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"I was on my way to hear an actual King speak," Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., said in a statement after Charles’ address. "Funny how the ‘No Kings’ crowd is nowhere to be found. Guess the outrage depends on who’s talking?"

At a March 29 "No Kings" protest in Minnesota, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis spoke at an event headlined by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, telling the crowd that the U.S. pledges allegiance to the "Constitution, not a King."

The day prior, Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., spoke to the press at a "No Kings" protest in his area, saying that the crowd was exercising its freedom of speech against Trump while titling the clip on his social media page "No Kings, not now, not ever."

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., authored the "No Kings Act" in 2024 in rebuke of the Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution stemming from actions taken under their constitutional authority while in office.

"‘No Kings’ protest leaders welcome KING CHARLES with a standing ovation; you can’t make this up," quipped former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, as press cutaway shots of Charles’ address to Congress showed multiple ‘No Kings’ Democrats like Beyer smiling or clapping.

'NO KINGS' CALLS ITSELF LEADERLESS BUT ITS OWN INTERNAL DOCUMENTS TELL A VERY DIFFERENT STORY

"Look who was elated to see the king – Ms. No Kings," quipped liberal pro-Israel actor Michael Rapaport, who included photos of a grinning Omar taking photographs of Charles on her phone.

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., also called out alleged hypocrisy from the royals’ trip:

"Why did I just watch every Democrat in Congress stand and clap for an actual King?" she said, featuring screenshots from Fox News Channel’s House chamber feed.

"‘No Kings’ crowd greets King Charles with a standing ovation," added right-wing X commentator "EndWokeness."

"Biggest bull**** artists of the century," added commentator Robby Starbuck.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli shared another clip from b-roll of Charles’ speech, characterizing Democrats’ position as "No Kings +/- 1."

Trump himself weighed in on the "No Kings" aspect during an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell after she asked him about Hilton assassination suspect Cole Allen attending such a protest in California.

TRUMP REACTS TO 'NO KINGS' PROTESTS BY SAYING 'I'M NOT A KING, I WORK MY ASS OFF'

"No Kings, yeah... If I was a king, I wouldn't be dealing with you," Trump retorted.

After Charles departed for London, the Democrat representing former President George Washington’s longtime home lambasted Trump for what he characterized as a concession to the king.

Trump announced Friday he agreed to an apparent request from Charles to remove trade restrictions on whiskey to help Scotland work with Kentucky’s liquor businesses, as the former utilizes the latter’s used barrels.

"Now we're taking orders from the King of England," said Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon.

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"George Washington just rolled over."

Fox News Digital reached out to Beyer, Ossoff and Omar for comment.