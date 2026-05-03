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Security

Patel says FBI has cut bureaucracy, moved 1,000 agents to field offices in 'generational' overhaul

More than 1,000 agents reassigned to field offices and $300M in spending cuts already achieved, Patel says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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FBI director ticks off terror threats foiled by agents Video

FBI director ticks off terror threats foiled by agents

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday said the bureau thwarted four terrorist attacks across the U.S. last December — including three inspired by ISIS — by tracking suspects both online and in person.

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In just 14 months, the FBI claims it has carried out a "generational" shakeup that has cut bureaucracy, shifted agents into the field and embraced artificial intelligence in what FBI Director Kash Patel calls a long-overdue effort to restore trust and sharpen its focus on protecting Americans.

In a draft of a letter from Patel to the FBI workforce obtained by Fox News, the director wrote that the bureau has delivered on changes FBI employees have been requesting for years, transforming the FBI into a premier modern-day law enforcement organization.

The overhaul has included a significant redistribution of personnel away from Washington, D.C., according to Patel, with more than 1,000 agents and staff reassigned to field offices and hundreds of intelligence personnel moved closer to active investigations.

At the same time, Patel wrote, the bureau has accelerated its use of advanced technology, expanding artificial intelligence tools to help process tips, identify threats and streamline investigations.

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL: WE HAVE MADE AMERICA SAFER IN JUST ONE YEAR

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel speaking at a news conference

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington on April 27, 2026. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Patel also touted significant cost savings, saying a sweeping review of contracts and facilities has already cut more than $300 million in spending, with additional savings projected in the years ahead. The planned relocation of FBI headquarters is expected to generate further long-term savings, with officials estimating billions in reduced costs.

FBI J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington

The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2, 2016. (Cliff Owen/AP)

The reforms place a heightened emphasis on domestic security, including the creation of a multiagency mission center focused on domestic terrorism and politically motivated violence.

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Officials say the FBI has also deepened its collaboration with both law enforcement and private industry, establishing new partnerships with technology companies and creating formal channels for state and local agencies to engage directly with bureau leadership.

J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building seen in Washington, D.C.

The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2025. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

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Patel wrote that while he has been the one pushing for the reforms, they could not have happened without the feedback of all those who work at the bureau.

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