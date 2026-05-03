Patel says FBI has cut bureaucracy, moved 1,000 agents to field offices in 'generational' overhaul

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In just 14 months, the FBI claims it has carried out a "generational" shakeup that has cut bureaucracy, shifted agents into the field and embraced artificial intelligence in what FBI Director Kash Patel calls a long-overdue effort to restore trust and sharpen its focus on protecting Americans.

In a draft of a letter from Patel to the FBI workforce obtained by Fox News, the director wrote that the bureau has delivered on changes FBI employees have been requesting for years, transforming the FBI into a premier modern-day law enforcement organization.

The overhaul has included a significant redistribution of personnel away from Washington, D.C., according to Patel, with more than 1,000 agents and staff reassigned to field offices and hundreds of intelligence personnel moved closer to active investigations.

At the same time, Patel wrote, the bureau has accelerated its use of advanced technology, expanding artificial intelligence tools to help process tips, identify threats and streamline investigations.

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Patel also touted significant cost savings, saying a sweeping review of contracts and facilities has already cut more than $300 million in spending, with additional savings projected in the years ahead. The planned relocation of FBI headquarters is expected to generate further long-term savings, with officials estimating billions in reduced costs.

The reforms place a heightened emphasis on domestic security, including the creation of a multiagency mission center focused on domestic terrorism and politically motivated violence.

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Officials say the FBI has also deepened its collaboration with both law enforcement and private industry, establishing new partnerships with technology companies and creating formal channels for state and local agencies to engage directly with bureau leadership.

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Patel wrote that while he has been the one pushing for the reforms, they could not have happened without the feedback of all those who work at the bureau.