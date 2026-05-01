'Needs to resign': California vice mayor ripped after commenting '86 47' on state GOP's online post

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The chair of the California Republican Party and other conservatives on social media are calling for the vice mayor of Los Altos, California, Larry Lang, to resign after he posted "86 47" on social media multiple times, including in response to one of the state Republican Party's Facebook posts.

The now-deleted posts, screenshots of which were shared by the California Republican Party and reviewed by Fox News Digital, show that at some point this week Lang updated his Facebook "cover photo" so it was the same image of a "86 47" seashell formation reading that resulted in former FBI Director James Comey getting indicted in federal court last month for threats against the president.

Meanwhile, Lang also commented "86 47" on a post shared by the California Republican Party earlier this week on Facebook. The clip included a news segment featuring California GOP Chairperson Corrin Rankin talking about a recent debate between California's current gubernatorial candidates. She argued during the segment that Democrats in the state "have no solutions," adding that Californians are ready for new leadership after 16 years of Democratic Party rule in the state.

"This death threat directed at Donald Trump is unacceptable. Either this elected 'leader' is completely unaware of recent events, or he is somehow fueling the violence that erodes our political system," Rankin said Friday in a post on X that included calls for Lang to resign. "Los Altos deserves leaders who unite the community and focus on solutions."

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The California GOP also echoed Rankin's remarks, pleading with Democrats to "stop advocating for the death of Donald Trump and Republicans."

When reached for comment about the "86 47" posts, Lang's email address returned an automatic response indicating he was "traveling" until May 4. His Facebook "cover photo" indicated it had been changed Friday.

Lang is the vice mayor of the Los Altos City Council and also sits on over half-a-dozen regional boards of directors. Fox News Digital also reached out to city council members in Los Altos for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

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"He needs to resign as vice mayor!" conservative social media account Libs of TikTok said after uncovering the posts.

Nick Poche, spokesperson with the Republican National Committee, added that Democrats "must immediately dial back their unhinged rhetoric" or risk encouraging "deranged" supporters who might wish to kill the president, such as the suspect from the recent White House Correspondents Dinner shooting that was stymied by the Secret Service.

"We suggest he resign to check into a mental hospital," Poche said of Lang.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey was indicted for a second time by the Justice Department last month, which stemmed from a May 2025 Instagram photo of an "86 47" shell formation on a beach — the same shell formation that appeared in Lang's Facebook "cover photo" until it was deleted.

In slang, often used in certain industries and in various cultures, "86" typically means to get rid of something. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is currently the 47th President of the United States.

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Comey removed the post the same day it was uploaded, claiming he had misinterpreted the shells as a general political message.

The former FBI director is facing charges of making threats to harm the president and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.