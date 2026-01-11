Trump responds to post suggesting Rubio as president of Cuba: 'Sounds good to me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump reacted to a social media post joking about Secretary of State Marco Rubio becoming the president of Cuba, replying, "Sounds good to me."

Trump posted the response Sunday on his Truth Social account after a user wrote, "Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba."

Rubio’s broad portfolio in the Trump administration has fueled online jokes portraying him as being placed in charge of an ever-expanding list of roles.

Officially, he serves as secretary of state, national security advisor, and acting archivist of the United States.

He also previously served as acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, before the agency’s remaining functions were discontinued or absorbed into the State Department as part of a reorganization finalized in July.

Social media users on X have turned a photo of Rubio from a White House meeting into a viral "realizing" meme, joking that his growing responsibilities make him the administration’s go-to official for a widening range of positions.

Users have posted AI-generated photos of Rubio that depict him in a range of imagined roles, from the Shah of Iran and the president of Venezuela to the manager of Manchester United.

Rubio has leaned into the humor himself, writing on X last week that he wouldn't be a candidate for the vacant head coach or general manager positions with the Miami Dolphins.

"While you never know what the future may bring right now my focus must remain on global events and also the precious archives of the United States of America," he wrote.