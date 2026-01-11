Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump responds to post suggesting Rubio as president of Cuba: 'Sounds good to me'

Secretary of state's multiple roles have sparked memes depicting him in imagined positions worldwide

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
President Donald Trump reacted to a social media post joking about Secretary of State Marco Rubio becoming the president of Cuba, replying, "Sounds good to me."

Trump posted the response Sunday on his Truth Social account after a user wrote, "Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba."

Rubio’s broad portfolio in the Trump administration has fueled online jokes portraying him as being placed in charge of an ever-expanding list of roles.

MADURO’S ARREST IS GOOD NEWS FOR ALL AMERICANS AND LEAVES DEMOCRATS LOOKING FOOLISH

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands attentively in the East Room during a meeting with energy industry leaders at the White House.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 9, 2026. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Officially, he serves as secretary of state, national security advisor, and acting archivist of the United States.

He also previously served as acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, before the agency’s remaining functions were discontinued or absorbed into the State Department as part of a reorganization finalized in July.

RUBIO SPEARHEADS MASSIVE STATE DEPT REORGANIZATION SET TO ELIMINATE, MERGE MORE THAN 300 OFFICES

A USAID flag flies outside headquarters in Washington, D.C.

An American flag and USAID flag fly outside the USAID building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon)

Social media users on X have turned a photo of Rubio from a White House meeting into a viral "realizing" meme, joking that his growing responsibilities make him the administration’s go-to official for a widening range of positions.

Users have posted AI-generated photos of Rubio that depict him in a range of imagined roles, from the Shah of Iran and the president of Venezuela to the manager of Manchester United.

Marco Rubio walks into the East Room of the White House ahead of a meeting with energy industry leaders.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives for a meeting with President Donald Trump and oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rubio has leaned into the humor himself, writing on X last week that he wouldn't be a candidate for the vacant head coach or general manager positions with the Miami Dolphins.

"While you never know what the future may bring right now my focus must remain on global events and also the precious archives of the United States of America," he wrote.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

