Communist and socialist groups call for 'revolution' and seizure of property at Minneapolis May Day rally

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Communist and socialist groups called for a "revolution" at a May Day rally in Minneapolis Friday, highlighting the growing influence of far-left organizations at an event traditionally centered on workers’ rights.

Some of those demonstrators denounced capitalism and pushed for the seizure of private property and the means of production, marking a shift in tone from past May Day rallies that primarily focused on labor issues.

Protesters on the ground outlined a range of demands, including rent caps tied to income, a reduced work week and the redistribution of wealth from billionaires. The rally, which drew well over 1,000 people, was organized as an immigrant rights demonstration but brought together a broad mix of labor unions, activist organizations and far-left political groups marching side by side.

Among the groups present were the Communist Party USA, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA), the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), and members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), with numerous participants carrying flags and signage featuring socialist imagery like the hammer and sickle.

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Members of the Communist Party USA were seen handing out newspapers and leaflets, including a publication titled The Communist with the headline "Down with Trump’s War!"

Demonstrators carried signs reading "F--k ICE," "Abolish ICE," "Fight Trump’s Agenda," "No Kings" and "Stop the War," while others waved red flags associated with the Communist Party USA and held banners featuring the hammer and sickle, including signage from the Revolutionary Communists of America.

A Fox News Digital investigation previously identified U.S.-born tech entrepreneur Neville Roy Singham, who lives in China, as a key figure in a network tied to some far-left groups involved in protests, part of a broader mobilization involving roughly 600 organizations nationwide.

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But demonstrators interviewed in Minneapolis said they were largely unaware of him or dismissed concerns about funding.

Andy Koch, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, told Fox News Digital the U.S. is "run by billionaires" and should instead be run by working people. He said support from a a wealthy donor would be acceptable if it advanced the cause.

"If one billionaire… wants to donate to progressive pro-worker causes, that’s great," Koch said.

When asked for examples of successful socialist systems, Koch pointed to China, saying "China’s doing pretty good right now," and praised the former Soviet Union for having "done a lot for its people.

Members of the Revolutionary Communists of America were also present, with one protester saying he was "radicalized" in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

"We’re calling for down with Trump and down with the Democrats," the protester said.

Demonstrations in Minneapolis come months after large-scale anti-ICE protests with Friday’s May Day events reflecting similar themes tied to immigration enforcement and broader economic concerns.

The march was organized as an immigrant rights demonstration, promoted under the slogan "Immigrants Rise! Workers Unite!" and led by groups including the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC).

A speaker with MIRAC led chants of "No one is illegal" and "All power to the people," with large sections of the crowd repeating the slogans.

The event began with organizers and speakers affiliated with the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) leading chants and addressing the crowd from a makeshift stage, while dancers in indigenous regalia were also present. Socialist and communist groups initially gathered toward the back of the crowd but later joined the march, falling in line behind the immigrant rights organizers as demonstrators moved through the city.

A significant contingent of socialist and communist groups marched alongside the organizers, underscoring the ideological overlap at the event.

WATCH: Protesters march through South Minneapolis, carry political signs

Flags throughout the march reflected a wide mix of causes and affiliations, including Palestinian flags, LGBTQ pride imagery and banners associated with socialist and communist groups.

High-visibility marshals affiliated with protest groups directed the march and blocked side streets, with little to no visible police presence along much of the route.

Another protester who identified as a communist said the current system is a "dead end" and argued that "the workers create all the value in society and we get to own none of it under capitalism." She said the group supports policies including rent caps tied to income and limiting rent to 10% of wages.

When asked about rent-control policies in cities like New York and California, where such measures have faced criticism, one woman said those efforts failed because they were not "under workers' control."

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"Under capitalism, it won't work. We need a society under control of the workers," she said.

Owen Phernetton, a member of the Revolutionary Communists of America, said the group is "building a party of class fighters" and argued that "we need a revolution… on a socialist basis."

He said the organization supports seizing property, including factories, mines and office spaces and placing them under the ownership of the working class.

"We argue for decreasing the workday to only 20 hours a week without any loss in pay," he said.

He added that billionaire wealth should be "expropriated and put in use for the working class," pointing to the Soviet Union as an example.

Several Minneapolis City Council members, most affiliated with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), attended the rally and read out a non-binding resolution recognizing May 1 as International Workers Day. During the remarks, one speaker told the crowd "we must abolish ICE," linking labor issues with immigration policy.

WATCH: Communist Party presence noted at Minneapolis May Day demonstration

Jason Chavez read parts of the resolution alongside fellow council members Elliott Payne, Aurin Chowdhury, Soren Stevenson and Jamal Osman. Council member Robin Wonsley was also present.

Not all observers supported the messaging.

Sedonia Meyers, who said she was watching from the sidewalk, described herself as "a very centrist individual" and said immigration should follow a legal process.

"If you want to be a citizen… you should work hard… and do the proper steps," she said, adding that the U.S. must "vet the people that come into this country" to ensure public safety.

Two other elderly women observing nearby welcomed the presence of communist and socialist groups, describing the rally as a "big tent," and inisting that there was "room for everyone," though they did not support calls to abolish ICE.

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The protest concluded without major disruption, with demonstrators marching through the city in largely good spirits. A marching band played upbeat music as participants moved along the route, though speakers delivered more forceful rhetoric as they outlined their demands.

Earlier in the day, smaller gatherings drew limited turnout, including a union-led rally at Government Plaza that a union leader described a union gathering with "no connection to broader protests."