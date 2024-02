Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is not yet endorsing President Biden or any other candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Manchin responded to questions from CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins on Monday, stating that he has not yet decided whether to endorse any of the current presidential hopefuls.

"I’m not endorsing anybody, right now," Manchin said. "We’re going to see what all happens."

JOE MANCHIN WILL NOT LAUNCH THIRD-PARTY PRESIDENTIAL RUN

"I’m trying to do everything I can to make sure that we have a pathway forward, where the center of this country is going to be represented," Manchin said. "And that’s the center-left and center-right."

Manchin — who has previously said a president should possess the "knowledge," "passion," and "ability" necessary to unite the divided populace — said he still has reservations about Biden's increasingly polarizing policies.

"I’ve had this conversation with him and with his people that he’s gone too far to the left. They’ve pushed him, and pulled him, and whatever," Manchin said. "But that’s not where America is. That’s not where our country is."

FORMER MARYLAND GOV LARRY HOGAN ANNOUNCES REPUBLICAN RUN FOR SENATE

Manchin announced Friday that he will not be running for president, shooting down months of speculation that he would join the race on a third-party ticket.

"I will not be seeking a third-party run, I will not be involved in a presidential run," Manchin said during a speech at West Virginia University as part of his "listening tour" that kicked off last month with his daughter's campaign group "Americans Together" — a movement that touts itself as the "moderate majority" that rejects the "extremism in politics."

The No Labels organization — which was hoping to court Manchin — says it is still considering options for a third-party presidential candidate after the senator decided not to run.

"We’re talking with several exceptional leaders. We have our own internal process," No Labels national co-chair, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, said Sunday on MSNBC's "The Weekend."

Chavis said that No Labels has qualified for the ballot in 16 states so far ahead of the 2024 election and is still working to qualify for all 50, pushing back against co-host Michael Steele's argument that it would be challenging for No Labels or any third-party ticket to win come November.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.