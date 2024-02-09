Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces Republican run for Senate

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday he is running for the U.S. Senate.

"I am running for the United States Senate -- not to serve one party -- but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation's broken politics," the Republican said in a post on X. "It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I'll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work."

Hogan will be running for the seat opened up by the retiring Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, who has held the position since 2007. The state hasn't elected a Republican senator in decades and Hogan will face off against Democrats such as Rep. David Trone and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

"Fifty years ago, my father, Maryland Congressman Larry Hogan Sr. made a very tough decision. He became the first Republican to come out for the impeachment of President Nixon. He put aside party politics and his own personal considerations and he stepped up to do the right thing for Maryland and the nation," Hogan said in a video released Friday. "Today, Washington is completely broken because that kind of leadership, that kind of willingness to put country over party has become far too rare."

"My fellow Marylanders, you know me. For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state," Hogan continued. "We overcame unprecedented challenges, cut taxes eight years in a row, balanced the budget and created a record surplus. And we did it all by finding common ground for the common good."

"The politicians in Washington seem to be more interested in arguing than actually getting anything done for the people they represent. Enough is enough," Hogan added. "We can do so much better, but not if we keep electing the same kind of typical partisan politicians."

Hogan said he would "work with anyone who wants to do the people's business" and that "we desperately need leaders willing to stand up to both parties."

The campaign announcement comes after Hogan recently endorsed Nikki Haley for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and stepped down from the leadership of the third party movement No Labels.