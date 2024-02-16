Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Joe Manchin will not launch third-party presidential run

Sen. Manchin to announce he will not be running for president in third party bid

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Joe Manchin suggests Mitt Romney, Rob Portman as potential running mates as he flirts with third party ticket Video

Joe Manchin suggests Mitt Romney, Rob Portman as potential running mates as he flirts with third party ticket

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., picks Sen. Mitt Romney or former Ohio Republican senator Rob Portman as potential running mates in a hypothetical third party ticket on Thursday at the City Club of Cleveland breakfast forum. (Credit: City of Cleveland)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Friday that he will not be running for president, shooting down months of speculation that he would join the race on a third party ticket. 

"I will not be seeking a third party run, i will not be involved in a presidential run," Manchin said. 

Manchin made the announcement during a speech at West Virginia University as part of his "listening tour" that kicked off last month with his daughter's campaign group "Americans Together" — a movement that touts itself as the "moderate majority" that rejects the "extremism in politics." 

"I'm working with my daughter, working with people that we have around Americans Together and putting all my efforts toward that," Manchin said Friday.

Manchin previously said he would not make a decision on whether he would run until after Super Tuesday on March 5. 

On Thursday at the Cleveland City Club breakfast forum, Manchin said in a hypothetical run, he would tap Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, or former Ohio senator Rob Portman to be his vice presidential running mate. 

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics