ELECTIONS

Manchin, daughter pitch $100M project for 'politically homeless' as potential third-party run looms: report

Sen. Joe Manchin's daughter launching 'Americans Together' nonprofit aiming to 'mobilize the middle'

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his daughter have reportedly been pitching to donors a $100 million centrist project targeting the "political homeless."

The senator's daughter, Heather Manchin, the former chief executive of EpiPen-maker Mylan, revealed to The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday how she registered the politically active nonprofit organization called Americans Together in late July and is planning to hire staff in the coming weeks.

The venture comes as it remains to be seen whether her father will run for re-election in the Senate in 2024 or launch a presidential campaign as an independent.

"What we both very much agree on is the system is very broken and actually in deep trouble," 54-year-old Heather Manchin, who in rising to CEO at Mylan in 2012 became the first woman to run a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company, told the Journal. "We have been thinking about what can be done to bring people together."

NEW AD FROM SENATE DEMOCRATS-LINKED PAC TOUTS VULNERABLE SEN. MANCHIN'S WORK WITH TRUMP

Manchin points and walks by Capitol

Sen. Joe Manchin waves to visitors on the Senate steps as he leaves the Capitol on May 4, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

She intends for Americans Together to give "the politically homeless a voice" at a time when she sees the two major parties "normalizing the extremes on the fringes."

The memo circulated to donors advertises the project as creating a coalition that would "mobilize the middle" and advocate for a shift to the political center.

Joe Manchin at Capitol

Sen. Joe Manchin attends a joint meeting of Congress with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Last month, Sen. Manchin told West Virginia radio personality Hoppy Kercheval in an interview that he was seriously considering leaving the Democratic Party. 

DEMOCRATS GROW WORRIED ABOUT POTENTIAL MANCHIN THIRD PARTY 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID

Though the senator has not made any formal decisions regarding his future, he reportedly is mulling a third-party presidential run on the No Labels ticket.

According to the Journal, Manchin’s daughter’s new project is not affiliated with No Labels.

Ken Langone, the billionaire co-founder of Home Depot and a major Republican donor, told the Journal that Manchin and his daughter have sought out his support on Americans Together, which, because of its 501(c)(4) status, will not be required to publicly disclose its donors and cannot spend a majority of its budget on electoral politics.

Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin has not formally decided on his political future. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

If he does choose to run for re-election, Manchin faces one of the toughest Senate fights of his career in deep-red West Virginia, as the state’s popular governor, Jim Justice, and Rep. Alex Mooney are both running in the GOP primary for the chance to face him.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

