HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Florida man arrested for Twitter threats against Rep. Lauren Boebert

Man faces five counts of 'Interstate Threat' for posts directed at the Colorado Republican

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested for threatening Rep. Lauren Boebert's life, according to federal court documents unsealed Friday, which reveal a series of menacing Twitter posts

Matthew Lee Comiskey of Palm Beach County Florida is facing five counts of "Interstate Threat," for posts sent during September 2021. His indictment, dated May 26, was under seal until Friday, due to the fact Comiskey had not yet been arrested. Then Friday, the Justice Department moved to unseal the case "due to the arrest of the defendant." 

Comiskey's posts included one which said, "I got my 2 amendment tool all ready to destroy Lauren's face! Hopefully in front of her kids." 

Another post read, "Don't worry Lauren, someone is coming soon to show your face the 2nd amendment in practice with a copper jacket. Enjoy." 

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., screams "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., screams "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Boebert, R-Colo., shared a statement with Fox News after the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida unsealed the case Friday. 

"I’m thankful for the professional and effective work of the Capitol Police and the FBI," she said.  "These threats will not deter me from my work to effectively represent the 3rd District of Colorado and secure the rights of the American people."

    US Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus, calls on senior administration officials, including US President Joe Biden, to resign or be impeached over the handling of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, during a press conference outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC August 31, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo,, and President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Boebert wore a "Let's go Brandon" dress by Andre Soriano. (Office of Rep. Boebert)

Boebert also railed against "Fake News outlets" that "encourage these sick people to make threats against me and my family." 

The judge overseeing the case is Judge Ryon M. McCabe. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

