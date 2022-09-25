Biden's border crisis: What's the president's real plan and his ultimate endgame?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What is the Biden administration’s official policy and endgame on the border and immigration? Simply put: overwhelm America with millions of illegal immigrants and force Republicans to the table to agree to grant citizenship to millions of people here illegally while promising to secure the border.

Of course, Biden won’t admit that. Instead, we’re left to figure out his policy objectives on our own.

Other than repeating the risible lie that "the border is secure" the Biden White House has articulated no coherent immigration or border security policy. As a result, we can only judge the administration by its words and deeds.

In contrast, like it or not, we knew what former President Donald Trump’s border policy was: secure the border and limit entry into the U.S. to those with legitimate claims under our laws. As a result, the number of illegal immigrants in the U.S. declined from about 11.5 million in January 2019 to 10.2 million when Biden took office in January 2021. We also know the effect of Trump’s policies: record low unemployment for minorities and women and strong growth in real wages – until COVID-19 hit.

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS IS OUT OF CONTROL. HERE'S HOW LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CAN FIGHT BACK

We know that illegal immigration surged the moment Biden became president. And this while nothing changed in the way of federal personnel enforcing immigration law, technology at the border, or the border wall on which construction was immediately halted.

So, it was policy and perception that changed, not America’s ability to enforce its laws.

First, the deeds. Because of Biden’s weak approach to the border, more than 3 million illegal immigrants have crossed into the U.S. with as many as 5 million to 7 million expected by the end of Biden’s first term in office. Further, the pace of illegal immigrants is accelerating as word gets out that America’s borders are open. The number of illegal immigrants in America may balloon as much as a stunning 70% in only four years.

Now, the words. President Joe Biden famously said during a Democratic presidential debate that migrants should "…surge to the border, all those people who are seeking asylum, they deserve to be heard." They have. Biden said, "surge" and illegal immigrants heeded his call.

In the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump, Biden said that former President Barack Obama erred in deporting more than 3 million illegal immigrants. Further, he would not only undo all Trump administration immigration policies, but he would also direct Congress to pass a legislative pathway to citizenship for the more than 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S. in the first 100 days.

MEDIA, DEMS POINT FINGERS AT REPUBLICANS FOR BORDER CRISIS, SKIRT AROUND PLACING BLAME ON BIDEN

But, with Congress narrowly divided, a legislative pathway to citizenship is nearly impossible. As a result, the Biden administration is making up law as it goes, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas telling Fox News anchor Bret Baier on the May 1 edition of "Fox News Sunday" that deterring illegal immigrants is no longer the administration’s border policy.

Instead, Mayorkas admitted, "It is the objective of the Biden administration to make sure that we have safe, orderly and legal pathways for individuals to be able to access our legal system."

This message has been heard loud and clear, as each month brings a new record for apprehensions at the southern border – and subsequent releases into the interior.

Of course, the Biden process is neither safe nor orderly nor legal.

Up to half of all women and girls seeking to come north are sexually assaulted.

Migrant deaths on the border routinely hit new grisly highs – and are seriously undercounted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Mexican criminal drug and human trafficking cartels charge up to $8,000 per person granted entry into the U.S. For those who can’t pay it all up front, the cartels have created a horrific new system of slavery, extracting tribute from illegal immigrants and their families on pain of torture, kidnapping or death for noncompliance.

The cartels have operational control of the Mexican border – and largely control the Mexican government, which has descended into a hopelessly corrupt and lawless narco state where officials who dare to enforce the law end up assassinated, often in publicly gruesome ways.

With the would-be immigrants pouring across the border come rivers of deadly drugs as border agents are diverted to processing people who claim asylum rather than intercepting drugs.

Last year, drug overdoses killed 107,000 Americans, 20,000 more than were killed in every U.S. military intervention since World War II. Most of the drugs and chemical precursors that kill Americans originate in China, where Communist Party officials profit off American suffering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should Republicans regain control of Congress in the November elections, they can try to force Biden’s hand on illegal immigration. They can even impeach administration officials for not enforcing the law – though conviction in the Senate would likely be out of reach.

But Biden may see an advantage in doing nothing to secure the border as he seeks to pressure Republicans into agreeing to a massive amnesty and citizenship for up to 18 million illegal immigrants in exchange for an empty promise to secure our border.