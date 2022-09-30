Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’

Twitter melted down after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed that Floridian farmers "need" illegal immigrants to stay in their state and "pick the crops."

Critics claimed that Pelosi’s remarks were demeaning of migrants and that she openly admitted America should welcome in and profit off of illegal immigrants.

During a Friday press conference, Pelosi railed against governors relocating illegal immigrants from southern states to northern ones because they need to stay and "pick the crops down here."

The comment was clearly a dig at Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for moving two planes full of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Responding to a question about the topic during the press conference, Pelosi began by admitting that there needs to be both border security and openness to migrants. She said, "The fact is, is that, uh, we have a responsibility to secure our border. We also have a responsibility to recognize the importance of newcomers to our nation. Right now the best thing we can do for our economy is have comprehensive immigration reform."

Though she then added, "We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida some of the farmers and the growers saying, ‘Why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here.’"

Pelosi continued, "But that doesn’t mean that we don’t recognize our moral responsibility as well."

Twitter users blasted the House Speaker, accusing her of blatantly admitting the nation should profit off of the cheap labor of illegal immigrants.

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong asked, "Immigrants, what are they good for?"

National Review editor Rich Lowry commented, "A massive and uncontrolled wave of illegal immigration isn’t a solution to anything, but this is how they think."

The Federation for American Immigration Reform’s Twitter account wrote, "For Democrats, mass immigration checks two boxes: 1. More future voters 2. Cheap foreign labor."

New York Post author Miranda Devine explained, "Apart from the fact she can't speak properly, and is nasty, it's illegal to employ illegal migrants. It's also disastrous for a country not to make a distinction between legal and illegal migration. At least we have less than six weeks left of this piece of Pelosi."

Conservative radio host and podcaster Michael Berry found the admission amusing, tweeting, "Oh my, this is the best thing ever. Perfect."

Conservative communications expert Erin Perrine tweeted, "The Speaker of the House is advocating using illegal immigrants as farm labor."

Former U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno tweeted, "Elitist democrats think Hispanics are only good for picking their crops. Legal Hispanics will answer resoundingly in November and send Nancy and a lot of other radical democrats home."

