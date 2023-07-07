Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine's top gambling official handed 1-week suspension for offensive tweets

Milt Champion's Twitter feed contained off-color comments about women, white nationalist groups

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maine’s top gambling regulator was punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group, officials said Friday.

Milt Champion, executive director of the Gambling Control Unit, was placed on paid leave May 17 because of the tweets, and Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck announced the punishment Friday after an investigation. Champion must undergo training on workplace harassment and social media apologies in addition to the five-day suspension, Sauschuck said.

BIDEN APPROVES MAINE'S DISASTER DECLARATION REQUEST FOR SPRING FLOODING

Champion, who will return to work on Monday, apologized for his actions.

"While the two tweets were intended to be humorous, I recognize they were anything but. They were a mistake and an error in judgment, and I apologize for my actions," Champion said in a statement. "I thank the employees of the unit for their hard work and commitment in my absence."

Milt Champion

Milt Champion, executive director of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, has been suspended for a week without pay after tweets shared on a personal account were deemed offensive enough to warrant disciplinary action. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The tweets were posted May 6 and May 14, and were later removed.

MAINE LEGISLATURE APPROVES PROPOSAL TO EXPAND ABORTION ACCESS LATER IN PREGNANCY

In one of them, Champion tweeted about being told it was inappropriate to refer to women as "ladies" and then added a pejorative term for women. In the other, he replied that "at least they are not burning down cities and looting stores" in response to a tweet about a white nationalist group marching on the U.S. Capitol.

Hired in 2016, Champion’s profile has grown after state lawmakers approved sports betting last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has more than three decades of history in the gambling sector, having taken part in opening casinos and later serving as a regulator in Florida and Maine.

More from Politics