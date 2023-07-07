Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Biden approves Maine's disaster declaration request for spring flooding

ME reported nearly $3M in infrastructure damage across 9 counties

Associated Press
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration request from Maine, freeing federal aid to help communities recover following a severe storm and flooding in the spring, officials said Friday.

A picture of President Biden speaking

President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House, Sept. 26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Biden on Friday authorized a disaster declaration request from the state of Maine. ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

The state reported nearly $3 million in infrastructure damage across nine counties caused by strong winds, heavy rain and flooding between April 30 and May 1.

"We are grateful that President Biden has approved Maine’s request for a major disaster declaration," Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and the state's congressional delegation said in a statement. "This declaration will make available critical federal funding that Maine will use to complete costly infrastructure repairs."

State, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations can tap into federal aid in Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset and Waldo counties. The disaster declaration also unlocks federal funding through a hazard mitigation program.

