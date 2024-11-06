Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Liz Cheney acknowledges Trump's victory: 'We have a new President-elect'

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger also acknowledged the election result

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Former Rep. Liz Cheney acknowledged former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory on Wednesday, noting in a post on X that the nation has "a new President-elect."

Cheney, a vociferous Trump critic who supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the election, asserted that Americans must accept the result.

"Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect.  All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections," Cheney declared in her post. 

LIZ CHENEY BLASTS TRUMP AS ‘DEPRAVED,’ ‘UNSTABLE,’ CLAIMS PRO-LIFE AND PRO-CHOICE WOMEN RALLYING BEHIND HARRIS

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Rep. Liz Cheney

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at a town hall at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Oct. 21, 2024 in Royal Oak, Michigan. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

"We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy," she added.

Cheney was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Later, she served on the House Select Committee that investigated the episode.

Trump and Cheney had both been excoriating each other.

TRUMP CRITICISM OF LIZ CHENEY AS ‘RADICAL WAR HAWK’ FRAMED AS CALL FOR VIOLENCE BY ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ MEDIA

Trump Florida speech

Former President Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

Trump called her "a very dumb individual" and "a radical war hawk."

Cheney blasted Trump, declaring in a post on X, "We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger also acknowledged the election outcome.

TRUMP LAMBASTES LIZ CHENEY AS ‘CRAZED WARHAWK’ AS SHE CAMPAIGNS FOR KAMALA HARRIS

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks during a campaign event with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Washington Crossing, Penn., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.  (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Last night the battle was lost, but the mission continues. We move on, regroup, and prepare for the next one," Kinzinger tweeted.

Like Cheney, Kinzinger was also one of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot. He also served on the House Select Committee formed to probe the episode and he backed Harris during the 2024 White House contest.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

