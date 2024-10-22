Trump lambastes Liz Cheney as 'Crazed Warhawk' as she campaigns for Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump is assailing former Rep. Liz Cheney on social media as she campaigns alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with 'dumb as a rock' War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Bush to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind," Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Cheney's father, Dick Cheney, served as vice president alongside President George W. Bush from early 2001 through early 2009.

Trump also called her "Crazed Warhawk Liz Cheney" in a post on Tuesday, while he called her "a low IQ War Hawk" in a post earlier this month.

Trump and Liz Cheney have a substantial history of vociferously opposing each other.

Cheney was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Later that year, she was ousted from her role as House Republican conference chair.

Cheney was one of the two House Republicans to serve on the House Select Committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 episode.

Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman ousted Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary for Wyoming's at-large U.S. House seat.

Cheney, who identifies as "a Reagan conservative," has suggested that Harris will defend the U.S. Constitution

Cheney is also supporting some other Democrats during the 2024 election cycle, including Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, who is challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in the Lone Star State's U.S. Senate contest.