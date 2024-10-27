Liz Cheney blasts Trump as 'depraved,' 'unstable,' claims pro-life and pro-choice women rallying behind Harris

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, who is backing Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, blasted former President Donald Trump as "unstable," "depraved," and "cruel" during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Cheney also suggested that former Trump administration figures who have been speaking out against Trump, like former White House chief of staff John Kelly, "know" that Trump "has no conscience," and is "erratic," "chaotic," and "cruel."

The former congresswoman, who identifies as pro-life, also claimed that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , some states put laws in place that prevent women from obtaining "life-saving care." She asserted that there have been situations in which physicians are unsure whether the care a woman requires has been criminalized under state law.

Cheney said that there are pro-life and pro-choice women rallying behind Harris so that they never find themselves in a scenario "where either their own life is at risk, where they can't have babies in the future."

She also appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning to share similar thoughts, including the view that Trump lacks a conscience.

Cheney said that she thinks Donald Trump has ushered "violence … into our politics in a way that we haven't seen before."

When CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked Cheney how she set aside her pro-life views and chose to vote for Harris, Cheney responded, "I don't think it's about putting convictions aside. I think it's about looking at the reality on the ground of what's happened since Roe was overturned."

Cheney was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Later that year, she was ousted from her role as House Republican Conference Chair.

She was one of the House Republicans who served on the House Select Committee that probed the Jan. 6 episode.

While Cheney is a vociferous Trump critic, Trump is also an outspoken Cheney critic.

Trump has referred to Cheney as "Muslim-hating warmonger Liz Cheney," "Crazed Warhawk Liz Cheney," and he has called her "a low IQ War Hawk."