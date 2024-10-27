Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Liz Cheney blasts Trump as 'depraved,' 'unstable,' claims pro-life and pro-choice women rallying behind Harris

Cheney and Trump have both been outspoken critics of each other

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Liz Cheney predicts ‘millions of Republicans’ will vote for Harris: ‘Vote your conscience’ Video

Liz Cheney predicts ‘millions of Republicans’ will vote for Harris: ‘Vote your conscience’

The former Congresswoman teamed up with Kamala Harris Monday in three battleground states to make a bipartisan appeal to Republicans who might be uneasy about Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, who is backing Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, blasted former President Donald Trump as "unstable," "depraved," and "cruel" during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Cheney also suggested that former Trump administration figures who have been speaking out against Trump, like former White House chief of staff John Kelly, "know" that Trump "has no conscience," and is "erratic," "chaotic," and "cruel."

The former congresswoman, who identifies as pro-life, also claimed that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some states put laws in place that prevent women from obtaining "life-saving care." She asserted that there have been situations in which physicians are unsure whether the care a woman requires has been criminalized under state law.

TRUMP LAMBASTES LIZ CHENEY AS ‘CRAZED WARHAWK’ AS SHE CAMPAIGNS FOR KAMALA HARRIS

President Donald Trump and Rep. Liz Cheney

Former Rep. Liz Cheney blasted former President Donald Trump on CNN's "State of the Union." (Getty Images)

Cheney said that there are pro-life and pro-choice women rallying behind Harris so that they never find themselves in a scenario "where either their own life is at risk, where they can't have babies in the future."

She also appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning to share similar thoughts, including the view that Trump lacks a conscience.

Cheney said that she thinks Donald Trump has ushered "violence … into our politics in a way that we haven't seen before."

When CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked Cheney how she set aside her pro-life views and chose to vote for Harris, Cheney responded, "I don't think it's about putting convictions aside. I think it's about looking at the reality on the ground of what's happened since Roe was overturned."

LIZ CHENEY PREDICTS ‘MILLIONS OF REPUBLICANS’ WILL VOTE FOR HARRIS: ‘VOTE YOUR CONSCIENCE’

Then-Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger in 2022

Cheney is seen with Rep Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., during a hearing on the January 6 investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on Oct. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Cheney was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Later that year, she was ousted from her role as House Republican Conference Chair.

She was one of the House Republicans who served on the House Select Committee that probed the Jan. 6 episode.

While Cheney is a vociferous Trump critic, Trump is also an outspoken Cheney critic.

HARRIS AND TOP ANTI-TRUMP REPUBLICAN CHENEY TEAM UP IN BATTLEGROUND BLITZ

Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney

Vice President Kamala Harris fields questions during a town hall style campaign event with Cheney on Oct. 21, 2024, in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The event was one of three Harris had scheduled today in three different swing states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump has referred to Cheney as "Muslim-hating warmonger Liz Cheney," "Crazed Warhawk Liz Cheney," and he has called her "a low IQ War Hawk."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

