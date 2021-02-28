LIVE UPDATES: White House plans to charge reporters for coronavirus test for entry: report

The White House plans to begin charging reporters $170 for coronavirus tests for access to the grounds, according to a report.

Fast Facts News organizations will now be required to foot the bill each time a reporter enters the White House – a policy that has prompted a backlash on social media, and has been interpreted as an "admission fee" that could burden smaller, cash-strapped outlets



The policy, set to begin Monday, is a shift that could cost the news industry tens of thousands of dollars, on top of the costs it already incurs when paying for reporters to travel with the president News organizations will now be required to foot the bill each time a reporter enters the White House – a policy that has prompted a backlash on social media, and has been interpreted as an "admission fee" that could burden smaller, cash-strapped outlets The policy, set to begin Monday, is a shift that could cost the news industry tens of thousands of dollars, on top of the costs it already incurs when paying for reporters to travel with the president

The plan, meant to cut costs, has media organizations at odds with the Biden administration.

News organizations will now be required to foot the bill each time a reporter enters the White House – a policy that has prompted a backlash on social media, and has been interpreted as an "admission fee" that could burden smaller, cash-strapped outlets.

The policy, set to begin Monday, is a shift that could cost the news industry tens of thousands of dollars, on top of the costs it already incurs when paying for reporters to travel with the president.

Follow below for the latest updates on the White House. Mobile users click here.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.