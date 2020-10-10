Expand / Collapse search
Live updates: Trump to hold first in-person White House event since coronavirus diagnosis

The event on "law and order" will be held on the White House South Lawn

President Trump: Melania, Hope Hicks both recovering well from COVID-19Video

President Trump: Melania, Hope Hicks both recovering well from COVID-19

President Trump gives an update on First Lady Melania and advisor Hope Hicks during an exclusive interview with Dr. Marc Siegel on Fox News.

President Trump plans to hold his first in-person event at the White House on Saturday since contracting the coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.

The scheduled event for law enforcement follows White House physician Dr. Sean Conley's Thursday memorandum stating that Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend. 

Follow below for more updates on Trump and COVID-19. Mobile users click here.

