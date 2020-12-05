LIVE UPDATES: Trump, Georgia governor clash over election results

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, pushed back on President Trump’s demands for “signature verification” in an attempt to overturn the state's election results, saying he has called for such an audit three times.

Trump tweeted Saturday, “I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor [Kemp] or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification.”

Friday, the Trump campaign filed another lawsuit in Georgia requesting the state courts “order a new election to be conducted in the presidential race,” alleging “tens of thousands of illegal votes.” Friday, the Trump campaign filed another lawsuit in Georgia requesting the state courts “order a new election to be conducted in the presidential race,” alleging “tens of thousands of illegal votes.”

“Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies,” Trump claimed. “Why are these two ‘Republicans’ saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!”

Kemp responded, “As I told the President this morning, I’ve publicly called for a signature audit three times (11/20, 11/24, 12/3) to restore confidence in our election process and to ensure that only legal votes are counted in Georgia."

Trump later fired back, "But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do."

