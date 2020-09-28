Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Supreme Court fight before first debate

'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host examines the reactions of the left to the Supreme Court nominee.

The Supreme Court nomination fight -- a partisan political battle -- continues to rage following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump on Saturday announced he has chosen Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Ginsburg -- a move that could significantly shift the nation's highest court to the right if she's confirmed by the Senate.

The fight is likely to be a key speaking point as Trump and Joe Biden are set to square off for a highly anticipated debate on Tuesday in Ohio -- five weeks before Election Day.

Follow below for more updates on the Supreme Court fight. Mobile users click here.

