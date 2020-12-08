Live Updates: Ted Cruz says election-related case 'raises very serious issues'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday said that he agreed to present oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a key election-related case -- should the high court take the matter up -- because the matter "raises very serious issues," according to a recent interview on "Hannity."

The case brought by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Pennsylvania GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, alleges that a 2019 state law allowing no-excuse mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If the court agrees, according to KDKA, Kelly and Parnell said most of the commonwealth's mail-in votes in this past presidential election could be thrown out.

Nearly 30 Republican members of the state legislature have signed a document in amicus with Kelly and Parnell's case.

Cruz noted that the U.S. Supreme Court feels the "urgency" of the moment, given the upcoming "safe harbor" deadline for selecting electors.



The plaintiffs argue that the state does not have grounds to allow non-absentee vote-by-mail without a constitutional amendment.

"It raises pure issues of law, and I believe the Supreme Court should choose to take the case," Cruz told host Sean Hannity. "I think they should hear the appeal."

