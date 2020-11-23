Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Use of absentee ballot drop boxes extended for Georgia Senate races

Fox News
close
How will Georgia Senate runoffs impact Joe Biden's presidential agenda?Video

How will Georgia Senate runoffs impact Joe Biden's presidential agenda?

Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt and Former Tenn. Rep., Harold Ford Jr. join the panel on 'The Daily Briefing.'

Georgia election officials are extending the use of secure ballot drop boxes for use in the state’s twin Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, where the Republican majority in the Senate is at stake.

The five-member Georgia State Election Board, chaired by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, voted on Monday to extend the use of the 24/7 monitored drop boxes for use through the runoffs. Use of the boxes was originally set to expire in late December.

Just two Senate races in Georgia could determine the balance of power in the upper chamber of Congress and ultimately impact whether the Supreme Court will retain the conservative majority established under President Trump.

The move comes amid a surge in absentee ballot requests in the runoff elections. Officials said that as of Monday morning 762,000 requests for absentee ballots had been submitted.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate races. Mobile users click here.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election