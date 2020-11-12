Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates: Control of the Senate will hinge on January runoff races in Georgia

Senate Republicans Wednesday secured their 50th seat in the quest to hang onto the majority with a win in Alaska by incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan. 

One more victory will give Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., another term as majority leader and relegate Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democrats to the minority once again.

Republicans have two shots at winning the 51st seat with two runoff races in Georgia in January. 

Control of the Senate will hinge on whether Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., will beat 33-year-old Democratic media executive Jon Ossoff and whether Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will defeat the Rev. Raphael Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

