2020 Presidential Election
Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in Michigan, Georgia, Florida after dueling town halls

Trump faces confrontational questions at NBC News town hall Video

Trump faces confrontational questions at NBC News town hall

'Media Buzz' host Howard Kurtz tells 'Special Report' such questioning part of 'unmistakable pattern'

President Trump campaigned in Florida and Georgia and Democratic nominee Joe Biden made two stops in Michigan on Friday, a day after the candidates answered voters' questions in separate network town hall events.

With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the two were scheduled to meet face-to-face one more time to debate -- next Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. 

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here. 

