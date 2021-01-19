Graham calls on McConnell to 'unequivocally' denounce second Trump impeachment effort

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is fighting efforts to convict President Trump in the Senate after he was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., should do the same, Graham told Fox News’ "Hannity" Tuesday.

"What we need right now is Sen. McConnell to unequivocally say the second impeachment of Donald Trump after he leaves office is not only unconstitutional, it is bad for the country," said Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Stand up and fight back."

Graham praised McConnell for helping President Trump with "everything that he did" and referred to the majority leader as a legislative "street fighter."

The senator extended his call to all Republican members, emphasizing the alleged unconstitutionality of pursuing a conviction after Trump has left office.

MCCONNELL SAYS TRUMP 'PROVOKED' THE CAPITOL RIOT AS SENATE WEIGHS ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

"Our country needs to heal," he said. "A second impeachment of Donald Trump after he leaves office won’t heal the country, it will further divide the country.

"As to the Republican Party, if we throw in the towel, or are perceived to having thrown in the towel, and not fighting against this impeachment, the Republican Party, as Rand Paul said, will ‘crack up.’"

According to Graham, 90% of Republicans believe the latest impeachment effort to be unconstitutional and "unfair." Denouncing it, he argued, is the Senate’s last chance to firmly close the book on Trump’s presidency.

"We have a chance here for the future of the country to say that there’s an end to all of this," he said. "Once the person leaves office, we’re not going to pursue them."