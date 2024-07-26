Lindsey Graham demands FBI's Christopher Wray recant testimony, says it's 'clear' Trump was hit with bullet

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday morning, urging him to correct his testimony "immediately" when he said he was uncertain whether a bullet struck former President Trump in the ear at his July 13 Pennsylvania rally.

Wray testified Wednesday that he wasn’t sure if it was a bullet, piece of glass or shrapnel that struck Trump in the ear while he was speaking at the outdoor rally.

"It is clear to everyone that President Trump survived an assassination attempt by millimeters, as the attempted assassin's bullet ripped the upper part of his ear," Graham wrote.

Graham said it should "not be a matter of contention," because he has had several joint briefings with the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees about the assassination attempt.

"Therefore, I urge you to immediately correct your statement and acknowledge that President Trump was hit by a bullet rather than glass or shrapnel," Graham said. "As head of the FBI, you should not be creating confusion about such matters, as it further undercuts the agency's credibility with millions of Americans."

During Wednesday's congressional hearing, Wray said that "with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear."

Trump, who nominated Wray as the FBI director in 2017, went full blast on his former appointee after the hearing.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ - Wrong!" Trump wrote on his own social media site.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a "bullet wound to the ear," and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!"

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also scrutinized Wray's testimony.

"We’ve all seen the video, we’ve seen the analysis, we’ve heard it from multiple sources on different angles that a bullet went through his ear. I’m not sure it matters that much," Johnson said at the hearing.

Trump was shot in his right ear at the rally and U.S. Secret Service agents swooped in to surround him, pick him up off the stage and help walk him down the stairs and into a vehicle waiting for him.

The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service. Two other people were injured by gunfire, and former firefighter, father and husband Corey Comperatore died at the scene while shielding his family from bullets.

