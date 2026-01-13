Graham suggests Trump ‘help’ Iran protesters with ‘military, cyber and psychological attacks’ against regime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Tuesday suggested that the "meat and bones" of President Donald Trump’s message of "help" to Iran’s anti-regime demonstrators should include "military, cyber and psychological attacks" against the regime.

Graham issued the message in a post on X, describing Trump as "Reagan Plus" and "certainly not Obama" when it comes to protecting America’s national security interests.

"There is no bigger threat to world order than the Iranian ayatollah’s religious Nazi regime that wantonly kills its people, supports international terrorism and has American blood on its hands," Graham wrote. "The death blow to the ayatollah is going to be a combination of the incredible patriotic bravery of the protestors, and decisive action by President Trump. The protestors go to the streets unarmed, risking their lives because they believe President Trump has their backs."

Graham wrote that the "tipping point" will be Trump’s "resolve."

LIZ PEEK: TRUMP IS PUTTING AMERICA FIRST BY BACKING IRAN INTO A CORNER

"No boots on the ground, but unleashing holy hell – as he promised – on the regime that has trampled every red line," the senator wrote. "A massive wave of military, cyber and psychological attacks is the meat and bones of ‘help is on the way.’"

Graham said he would want to destroy the regime’s infrastructure that allows the killing of the Iranian people, and to "take down" the leaders responsible for the killing.

"The Iranian people’s long nightmare will soon be over," he wrote.

'LEAVE IRAN NOW': US EMBASSY POSTS WARNING TO AMERICANS STILL IN THE COUNTRY

Graham was responding to an announcement Trump earlier made on social media.

Trump vowed that those responsible for killing anti-regime demonstrators will "pay a big price," saying he has canceled all meetings with the Iranian regime until its crackdown on unrest ends. Iran had previously claimed it was in contact with U.S. officials amid the protests.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price."

"I have canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," he added.

As Trump later toured a Ford factory in Detroit, FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence asked him what kind of "help" he meant.

"You're going to have to figure that one out," Trump replied.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the unrest broke out, Iranian authorities have killed at least 646 protesters, with thousands more deaths expected to be confirmed. Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported Tuesday that there are reports of at least 3,000 Iranians being killed, though the real number is likely to be higher.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.