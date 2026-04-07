Liberals tighten grip on battleground state Supreme Court in low-key but high-stakes election

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Liberals expanded their majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in an election Tuesday, strengthening control in a key battleground state, in a ballot box showdown that drew limited nation attention but had plenty riding on the results.

Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor, a former democratic state representative, defeated Appeals Court Judge Maria Lazar, a conservative, the Associated Press reports.

Taylor will succeed a retiring conservative justice and with the victory, liberals will expand their majority on the state Supreme Court to 5-2.

While officially a non-partisan contest, state Supreme Court elections in Wisconsin have become extremely partisan in recent election cycles.

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With the court's majority on the line in last year's contest, outside money poured in and out-of-state door knockers blanketed Wisconsin. One of the biggest spenders was Trump ally Elon Musk, who headlined a rally days before the election and donned a cheesehead hat worn by fans of the Green Bay Packers. Musk also personally handed out $1 million checks to voters.

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The liberal candidate won that election by a larger-than-expected margin to capture a 4-3 majority on the state Supreme Court.

Since the majority wasn't at stake in this year's showdown, the campaign battle wasn't showered with national resources, money, or attention.

Liberals took control of the state Supreme Court in 2023, ending a decade and a half of conservative control. Since taking the majority, the liberals have reversed several election-related rulings by the prior conservative majority, including one that banned absentee ballot drop boxes.

This year's campaign focused on abortion rights, congressional redistricting, and union rights cases that will likely come in front of the state Supreme Court.

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The judicial ballot box showdown also came six months ahead of November's elections, when Democrats in Wisconsin aim to keep control of the governor's office and potentially flip the state legislature, which Republicans have controlled for 15 years.