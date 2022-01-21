Liberals erupt after Rep. Cawthorn cleans gun during veterans affairs hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina drew the ire of liberals on social media after cleaning his gun during a veterans affairs hearing this week. The hearing was held remotely on Zoom.

"I am now ‘wanting to punch a guy in a wheelchair’ years old," comedian Christopher Titus posted on Twitter after reports began circulating that the 26-year-old North Carolina Republican was seen cleaning his gun in the hearing during a roundtable discussion on burn pit exposure.

"Madison Cawthorn Cleans Gun During Veterans' Affairs Hearing how much more of this insanity are we expected to tolerate?" singer Stella Parton tweeted.

"I grew up in gun culture, and the thought of cleaning a weapon in front of anyone, let alone strangers, is unthinkable," writer Charlotte Clymer posted. "It's enormously disrespectful. Madison Cawthorn is a grown man who has spent a lifetime under the impression that his efforts are inherently extraordinary. Sad."

A first responder who was in the meeting was apparently offended as well, saying that Cawthorn acted like a child.

In a statement to Fox News, Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball said, "What could possibly be more patriotic than guns and veterans?"