Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Liberals erupt after Rep. Cawthorn cleans gun during veterans affairs hearing

'How much more of this insanity are we expected to tolerate,' one Twitter user posted

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Cawthorne: This is the time to 'show strength,' 'put Russia in their place' Video

Cawthorne: This is the time to 'show strength,' 'put Russia in their place'

Rep. Madison Cawthorne, R-N.C., weighs in on Russia withdrawing 10k troops from the Ukraine border.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina drew the ire of liberals on social media after cleaning his gun during a veterans affairs hearing this week. The hearing was held remotely on Zoom. 

"I am now ‘wanting to punch a guy in a wheelchair’ years old," comedian Christopher Titus posted on Twitter after reports began circulating that the 26-year-old North Carolina Republican was seen cleaning his gun in the hearing during a roundtable discussion on burn pit exposure. 

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MADISON CAWTHORN SAYS EFFORTS TO KEEP HIM OFF THE BALLOT FOR JAN. 6 ACTIONS HAVE 'SNOWBALL'S CHANCE IN HELL'

"Madison Cawthorn Cleans Gun During Veterans' Affairs Hearing how much more of this insanity are we expected to tolerate?" singer Stella Parton tweeted.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., arrives as the House Republican Conference meets to elect a new chairman to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for her criticism of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., arrives as the House Republican Conference meets to elect a new chairman to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for her criticism of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

REPUBLICAN REP. CAWTHORN SAYS HE IS SWITCHING NORTH CAROLINA DISTRICTS

"I grew up in gun culture, and the thought of cleaning a weapon in front of anyone, let alone strangers, is unthinkable," writer Charlotte Clymer posted. "It's enormously disrespectful. Madison Cawthorn is a grown man who has spent a lifetime under the impression that his efforts are inherently extraordinary. Sad."

A first responder who was in the meeting was apparently offended as well, saying that Cawthorn acted like a child.

UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., won the election for House Republican Conference chair on Friday, May 14, 2021.

UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., won the election for House Republican Conference chair on Friday, May 14, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News, Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball said, "What could possibly be more patriotic than guns and veterans?"

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics