Karoline Leavitt says press having hard time with Trump team 'genuinely having so much fun'

Leavitt said the press was trying to drive a 'wedge' between the president and Elon Musk

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Karoline Leavitt: This is the most accessible and transparent administration in history Video

Karoline Leavitt: This is the most accessible and transparent administration in history

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discusses President Donald Trump's relationship with the press on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday during an interview that the press was having a hard time with the Trump administration "genuinely having so much fun." 

"I think that's something the press are having a hard time with. We are genuinely having so much fun, and this is why you're seeing them obsess over Elon Musk and President Trump, and they're trying so hard but failing to drive a wedge in that relationship, because they love those sensational stories of trying to pin people against each other," Leavitt told the hosts of the "Ruthless" podcast.

"As staff and the president himself is having the time of his life, I mean he loves doing these Oval Office press conferences," she continued. 

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE ROLLS OUT SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT TO HOLD ‘FAKE NEWS ACCOUNTABLE’

Karoline Leavitt

 White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on February 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  ( (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images))

Trump has repeatedly fielded questions from reporters in the first few weeks. The president has reportedly taken over 1,000 press questions already. 

"I mean that is the most accessible president we've ever had, and it's a question on every topic under the sun, and again he did it with his entire cabinet sitting around him, the transparency and the accessibility, and they don't say it on the air, but they will tell you off the record that they are pleased with that," Leavitt said. 

She also discussed her changes to the White House briefing room as well as the media's access to the administration.

Part of Leavitt's changes included a new media seat for influencers, podcasters, and more. "Ruthless" podcast co-host, John Ashbrook, was one of the first podcast hosts with access to the briefing room. 

"This goes back to the non-traditional media strategy that Donald Trump owned and won on the campaign trail, sitting down with podcasts, influencers, comedians and owning that space, because no other politician has ever done that before," Leavitt told the hosts. 

"And he was able to reach so many people across the country who otherwise would have never heard his honest message and who he really is as a person because the coverage of him has always been through the bias of the legacy media," she added.

Donald Trump talks to reporters after watching the Daytona 500

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2025.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Leavitt also said their team felt it would have been "irresponsible" to not continue the strategy after Trump took office. 

The press secretary pushed back on the idea that the White House was trying to create more favorable coverage of the president, calling it "laughable." 

"The legacy media is still in the briefing room. I take questions from CNN just as much as I take questions from our great conservative friends who don't have seats in that room, that have to stand on the sides for hours just to have a spot in there," she said. 

Leavitt said their administration was the "most transparent," and added that Trump and herself are not afraid to take questions from anyone. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.