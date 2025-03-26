Trump shreds 'lowlife' Jasmine Crockett after congresswoman mocked Greg Abbott as ‘Governor Hot Wheels’

President Donald Trump unloaded on Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wednesday over her recent slam of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for using a wheelchair, calling her a "lowlife."

During an interview with conservative radio host Vince Coglianese on Wednesday, Trump reacted to Crockett’s insult of the wheelchair-bound governor as "Governor Hot Wheels" this week, which led to sharp bipartisan criticism of the far-left congresswoman.

"But she’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person," the president told the host, adding, "I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party."

Crockett coined the insult for Abbott during a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday. While speaking at the event, she stated, "We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey!"

The comments generated outrage among conservatives on social media, which Crockett responded to on Tuesday afternoon, denying she was mocking the governor for being in a wheelchair. Abbott was left paralyzed at 26 when he was hit by a falling tree while jogging.

She posted on X, "I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable."

Abbott responded during an episode of Fox News Channel’s "Hannity," telling host Sean Hannity, "It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it."

Coglianese told Trump he believed she was lying in her X post. "She’s been called out for that. She later came out on X and she claimed that she was just actually talking about when he was bussing illegals around the country, which seems to me like a pretty brazen lie on the lawmaker’s part."

"Well, it’s a lie," Trump said. "And she lies." He added that if the Democratic Party ever puts someone like Crockett in a leadership role, "They’ll never win an election again. It would be very hard."

Elsewhere, Trump mentioned that when he first saw viral videos of the congresswoman, he assumed she had a different profession.

"At first, I thought she was a comedian. I couldn’t believe she was a congressman or whatever she is," he said, getting a laugh out of the host. He admitted he thought she "was a little bit funny, but crude, and now I found out she’s actually a politician."

"The Democrats are going to suffer with this one," he added.

Crockett's office did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Crockett has made disparaging references to Abbott's wheelchair in the past, belying her claim that she wasn't referencing that with her latest statements.