Donald Trump

Left-wing lawmaker calls Trump a 'mofo,' says some voters 'disqualified' Kamala Harris for 'her race & or sex'

President Donald Trump mentioned Rep Jasmine Crockett during a speech on Tuesday night

Trump takes swipe at Democrats' 'new star' Jasmine Crockett: 'Serious trouble' Video

Trump takes swipe at Democrats' 'new star' Jasmine Crockett: 'Serious trouble'

Fox News contributor David Webb joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the Trump administration's decision to pause federal funding for major universities and the president calling out Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a vociferous critic of President Donald Trump, referred to America's sitting commander in chief as a "mofo" in a Wednesday morning post on X.

The term stands for the profanity "motherf---er."

"Sooo… I’ve said this before. This election was the best example of why (Diversity Equity & Inclusion) matter," the progressive lawmaker declared, apparently referring to the 2024 presidential contest between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SUGGESTS THE UNITED STATES NEEDS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS BECAUSE ‘WE DONE PICKING COTTON'

Left: Rep. Jasmine Crockett; Right: President Donald Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett and President Donald Trump. (Joy Malone/Getty Images | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"For some, they just disqualified her simply due to her race & or sex… they never listened to what she had to say & were dismissive & disrespectful, while giving the benefit of the doubt to a mofo who literally said he had ‘concepts’ of a plan & flat out lied about project 2025," she declared, adding, "He was & still is UNQUALIFIED & UNFIT to lead OUR Country."

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields has said the congresswoman's constituents should vote her out of office.

"Crockett and her followers in the Democratic Party are simply all hammer and no nail. When she's leading the Democrats in ‘oversight,’ that's when you know the party is in shambles. Her constituents should DOGE her in the next election," Fields said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital by the White House in response to a comment request on Wednesday. The Dallas Morning News had previously reported Fields' statement on Tuesday.

ROLLING CONTROVERSY: FAR-LEFT DEM JASMINE CROCKETT FACES WEEK OF BACKLASH AMID ‘UNHINGED’ COMMENTS

Crockett unloads in bizarre rant: 'We done picking cotton' Video

Crockett is the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, according to her government website.

Trump mentioned Crockett during his Tuesday night speech at a National Republican Congressional Committee event, saying if she is the Democrats' "new star," the party is in "serious trouble."

The left-wing lawmaker declared in a post last week that "Hate won the election!"

JASMINE CROCKETT SETS OFF SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER TOUTING BEING BLACK AS QUALIFICATION FOR PUBLIC DEFENDER JOB

Tyrus lambasts Rep. Crockett: If you’re going to talk about Black history, at least know it Video

"The hate, for frankly groups of people you’ve probably never met, allowed someone who is trying to hurt us all, even his supporters, ascend and make us less safe domestically, economically, and frankly mentally. WHAT WILL IT TAKE to get his supporters to see that this was wrong and that we, collectively, need to right the ship?!" Crockett asked.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

