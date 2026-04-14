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Kash Patel

Kash Patel taunts Swalwell with FBI sit-down as resignation fallout grows

Patel invited the California Democrat to sit down with the FBI after several women accused him of sexual misconduct

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
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Swalwell resigns from Congress amid sexual misconduct claims Video

Swalwell resigns from Congress amid sexual misconduct claims

Fox News correspondent Max Gorden reports on Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announcing his resignation following sexual assault allegations on ‘Special Report.’

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FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday invited Rep. Eric Swalwell to sit down with the bureau for an interview after the California Democrat resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations, escalating the pair’s long-running feud.

Patel’s offer came as Swalwell said he planned to resign from Congress while facing mounting scrutiny following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a claim from a former aide who said he assaulted her. Swalwell has denied the allegations, while separate ethics and criminal probes are underway.

Patel also urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

"@EricSwalwell has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true, and now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has," Patel wrote on X. "We also encourage and welcome any person with relevant information to any of these matters to speak with us. Door is open to all."

'SMART DECISION': SWALWELL'S RESIGNATION SPURS PRAISE FROM BOTH PARTIES AFTER BOMBSHELL ALLEGATIONS EMERGE

Rep. Eric Swalwell and Kash Patel in separate portraits

Lawyers for Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., have threatened the FBI with legal action if the bureau forges ahead with releasing decades-old files relating to his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images ; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Patel introducing potential federal exposure for Swalwell, a seven-term congressman and a leading California gubernatorial candidate before he dropped out of the race, comes after the pair served on opposite sides of the House Intelligence Committee during the height of the probes into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

ERIC SWALWELL FACES MANHATTAN SEX ASSAULT PROBE AFTER ENDING CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR CAMPAIGN AMID ALLEGATIONS

Patel, formerly a senior aide on the committee, wrote a book titled "Government Gangsters" in which he listed out dozens of members of the so-called deep state. He noted in the book that the list was not exhaustive and omitted "corrupt actors of the first order such as Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell."

Patel spokeswoman Erica Knight revived remarks from a viral spat between Swalwell and Patel last year during a congressional hearing.

"Director Patel: 'I'm gonna borrow your terminology and call bull---- on your entire career in Congress. It has been a disgrace to the American people.' [2013-2026]," Knight wrote, quoting Patel's exchange with Swalwell.

SWALWELL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION FROM CONGRESS AFTER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS TORPEDOED GUBERNATORIAL BID

Rep. Eric Swalwell speaking during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with FBI Director Kash Patel

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Patel last month ordered a review of decade-old FBI files concerning Swalwell’s past association with accused Chinese spy Christine Fang, a move Swalwell’s lawyers characterized in a letter as an "extraordinary use of FBI resources to target a political enemy."

Swalwell has had hostile relationships with many Republicans. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stripped Swalwell of his intel committee seat in 2023, saying at the time that he was untrustworthy and so "we’re not going to provide him with the secrets to America."

Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign over the weekend following a San Francisco Chronicle report detailing allegations from a former staffer who accused him of assaulting her on two occasions while she was allegedly too intoxicated to consent to relations with him. 

The House Ethics Committee announced Monday it opened an investigation into Swalwell, while the Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed it had opened a criminal investigation into him.

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Swalwell has denied what he said are the "serious, false allegations" against him but has still also apologized in recent statements for unspecified "mistakes" he has made.

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell's office and the FBI for comment.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

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