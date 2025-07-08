LA mayor ripped for interfering with ICE raid at crime-ridden local park: 'Full of s---'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass sparked controversy on social media this week after she attempted to interfere with ICE agents conducting immigration raids, calling it "outrageous" and "un-American."

Bass, who has been a vocal opponent of immigration raids in the city, appeared at the scene and demanded to speak with ICE leadership when agents were conducting an operation near MacArthur Park on Monday.

"They need to leave, and they need to leave right now. They need to leave because this is unacceptable!" Bass said at the scene.

Bass claimed on social media that there were children playing at the park, which is well known in the area as a hotbed for homelessness and crime even during daylight hours.

"Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through," Bass posted on X . "The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW. Absolutely outrageous."

Bass’s actions sparked immediate pushback from critics on social media.

"If only Karen Bass worked as hard for fire victims in Los Angeles as she does criminal illegals," GOP Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents California’s 48th Congressional District, posted on X .

"Democrats aren’t used to seeing the law being enforced," Jeremy Redfern, communications director for Florida Republican AG James Uthmeier, posted on X . "But luckily, Karen was able to speak to the manager."

"The federal government would not have to deploy against foreign invaders if you would just stop harboring them," GOP Rep. Mike Collins posted on X .

"If you did your job, those guys wouldn't need to do theirs," Substack writer Jim Treacher posted on X .

"MacArthur Park is a vile, filthy, drug infested, gang sh--hole worthy of Karen Bass," actor James Woods posted on X . "This commie loser would be happier in Cuba."

"Yeah… you’re full of sh--," Independent journalist Tayler Hansen posted on X . "MacArthur park is the fentanyl hub of LA and is a safe haven for violent cartels and gangs. You should take a stroll there without security and maybe even down one of the nearby alleys… I’m sure you’d be fine!"

"Party of publicity stunts," conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller posted on X .

"Her city has managed to issue like 10 rebuilding permits for the victims of the Palisades fire, but she's focused like a laser beam on protecting MS-13 members," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X . "Checks out."

In addition to the social media fallout, Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino told Fox News that he was the official Bass spoke to on the phone at the scene when she demanded the raid be stopped.

"I don’t work for Karen Bass," Bovino said. "Better get used to us now, because this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bass's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report