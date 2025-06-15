LA Mayor Bass downplays anti-ICE riots as limited to small part of city, says 'zero comparison' to 1992 unrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says what is happening in her city does not compare to the 1992 Rodney King riots that followed the acquittal of white police officers who were videotaped beating the Black motorist.

Despite a growing list of arrests, tens of thousands of people taking to the streets and curfew put in place, Bass told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that this is nothing like what happened more than 30 years ago.

"There is zero comparison," Bass told host Dana Bash. "I was at the epicenter when it was occurring."

"It was a citywide civil unrest," she continued. "It was the nation's worst in terms of the most costly, the number of people died, the number of people arrested. There is no comparison. And unfortunately, that is what is being pushed, as though the city is in chaos, there's civil unrest everywhere. For most Angelenos, they're like, what city are they describing? They are definitely not describing Los Angeles."

Bass said the anti-ICE riots are occurring within one to two square miles of a city that is 500 square miles. While speaking with Bash, she acknowledged that both police officers and rioters were injured during the unrest.

The mayor criticized ICE raids for their economic impact, noting the construction, fashion and restaurant industries.

"The disruption and the fear that has been caused by the raids has really had a devastating effect and has been a bodyblow to our economy. I don't think the president understands that we have entire sectors of our economy that cannot function without immigrant labor," she said.

On Saturday, the scene took a turn from peaceful to violent as rising unrest spurred police to deploy tear gas.

"The demonstration has taken the street. A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued for all persons located on Alameda south of Aliso and North of Temple to immediately leave the area," the LAPD wrote in a warning on X.

"People in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects. Less lethal has been approved. Less lethal may cause discomfort and pain. It is advised that all persons leave the area," another alert read.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price, Christina Coleman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.