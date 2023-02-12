Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kristi Noem
Published

Kristi Noem sued by transgender group after she canceled contract

Noem previously disavowed The Transformation Project's 'radical' ideologies

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Gov. Kristi Noem warns against doing business with China: Never forget they want to 'destroy us' Video

Gov. Kristi Noem warns against doing business with China: Never forget they want to 'destroy us'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) discusses why her state banned government contracts with six nations and addresses her state's TikTok ban.

A transgender activist group in South Dakota is suing Republican Gov. Kristi Noem after she canceled a contract with the group and disavowed its efforts in December.

The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday against Noem and South Dakota Secretary of Health Melissa Madstadt alleging discrimination after the cancellation caused the group to lose a nearly $136,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Susan Williams, director of the Transformation Project, said the loss of the grant was "uncalled for and was, in fact, discrimination."

"We believe that our contract was not broken and that the State’s claims against us are unfounded," she said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill on Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in Pierre that will ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill on Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in Pierre that will ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)

‘TRANS LIVES MATTER’ PROTESTERS OCCUPY OKLAHOMA STATE CAPITOL: ‘THIS IS OUR HOUSE!’

Noem spokesperson Ian Fury said in December that the contract with the Transformation Project had been signed without Noem’s knowledge or consent. 

The governor’s office has also said the organization did not meet all the terms of its contract, such as providing quarterly reports. 

"South Dakota does not support this organization’s efforts, and state government should not be participating in them," Noem said in a statement at the time. "We should not be dividing our youth with radical ideologies. We should treat every single individual equally as a human being."

GOP Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota is interviewed by Fox News at the Republican Governors Association's annual winter meeting, on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

GOP Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota is interviewed by Fox News at the Republican Governors Association's annual winter meeting, on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (Fox News )

IDAHO SCHOOLS INSTRUCTED TO KEEP PARENTS IN DARK ABOUT STUDENT'S GENDER, NAME TRANSITIONS

The termination came after The Daily Signal and Alpha News reported on the Transformation Project's "Gender Identity Summit" hosted by a South Dakota health care provider.

The summit included sessions on "Transgender Cultural Competency" and "Learning to Address Implicit Bias Towards LGBTQ+ & 2S Patients."

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Brendan Johnson, an attorney representing the group, said Friday the contract’s cancellation was unconstitutional and unlawful.

"Even our state government is not above the rule of law, and we stand with the Transformation Project in this important constitutional challenge," Johnson said.

The governor’s office and state Department of Health did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment Sunday.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics