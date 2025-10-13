Expand / Collapse search
Kremlin warns it 'could end badly for everyone' if US supplies Ukraine long-range missiles

Medvedev asserted that 'it's impossible to distinguish a nuclear Tomahawk missile from a conventional one in flight'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that if the U.S. supplies Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, that "could end badly for everyone … most of all, for Trump himself," according to a Google translation of his Russian-language Telegram post.

"It's been said a hundred times, in a manner understandable even to the star-spangled man, that it's impossible to distinguish a nuclear Tomahawk missile from a conventional one in flight," Russian Security Council deputy chair Medvedev noted.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev speaks at a meeting of the United Russia party programme commission in Moscow on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Ekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

While speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, President Donald Trump raised the prospect of supplying Ukraine with the long-range weapons if the Russia-Ukraine war is not going to be settled.

The U.S. commander-in-chief described Tomahawks as a "very offensive weapon," noting, "honestly, Russia does not need that."

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One as he flies from Washington, D.C., to Israel, on Oct. 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has been seeking to help broker peace between the two warring foreign nations.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

During an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Tomahawks would be utilized for "only military goals," asserting that Ukraine never attacks Russian civilians.

