Kremlin warns it 'could end badly for everyone' if US supplies Ukraine long-range missiles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that if the U.S. supplies Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, that "could end badly for everyone … most of all, for Trump himself," according to a Google translation of his Russian-language Telegram post.

"It's been said a hundred times, in a manner understandable even to the star-spangled man, that it's impossible to distinguish a nuclear Tomahawk missile from a conventional one in flight," Russian Security Council deputy chair Medvedev noted.

KIM JONG UN SHOWS OFF ‘MOST POWERFUL’ BALLISTIC MISSILE AS FOREIGN LEADERS WATCH NORTH KOREA MILITARY PARADE

While speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, President Donald Trump raised the prospect of supplying Ukraine with the long-range weapons if the Russia-Ukraine war is not going to be settled.

The U.S. commander-in-chief described Tomahawks as a "very offensive weapon," noting, "honestly, Russia does not need that."

TRUMP MULLS TOMAHAWK DELIVERIES TO UKRAINE IF RUSSIA KEEPS WAR GOING

Trump has been seeking to help broker peace between the two warring foreign nations.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

ZELENSKYY TOUTS ‘PRODUCTIVE' TALKS WITH TRUMP ON STRENGTHENING UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE, LONG-RANGE CAPABILITIES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Tomahawks would be utilized for "only military goals," asserting that Ukraine never attacks Russian civilians.