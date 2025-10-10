Kim Jong Un shows off 'most powerful' ballistic missile as foreign leaders watch North Korea military parade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a new long-range intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade in Pyongyang that included foreign leaders on Friday.

The yet-to-be-tested Hwasong-20 was described by the state-owned Korean Central News Agency as having the "most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system."

The government also displayed shorter-range ballistic, cruise and supersonic missiles at the military parade, which marked 80 years since the founding of the Worker’s Party.

Kim said at the parade that the military "must continue to evolve into an invincible force that eliminates all threats."

The foreign dignitaries at the parade included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam.

Kim also met with Medvedev on Friday, who praised the sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting with Russia in Ukraine.

Kim said he hoped to strengthen ties with Russia and work together toward common goals.

Last summer, Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong warned the U.S. to not attempt to restart talks centered around denuclearization, adding that Pyongyang would view any attempt to pressure North Korea to denuclearize as "nothing but a mockery."

"If the U.S. fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK- U.S. meeting will remain as a ‘hope’ of the U.S. side," Kim Yo Jong said, referring to the nation by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.