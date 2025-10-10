Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

Kim Jong Un shows off 'most powerful' ballistic missile as foreign leaders watch North Korea military parade

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev attended Friday's military parade in Pyongyang

By Brie Stimson Fox News
'Major menace': Russia, China, North Korea 'arming up' to challenge US, expert warns Video

'Major menace': Russia, China, North Korea 'arming up' to challenge US, expert warns

National security and military analyst Dr. Rebecca Grant discusses Russia, China and North Korea's alliance and President Donald Trump's crackdown on cartels.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a new long-range intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade in Pyongyang that included foreign leaders on Friday. 

The yet-to-be-tested Hwasong-20 was described by the state-owned Korean Central News Agency as having the "most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system."

The government also displayed shorter-range ballistic, cruise and supersonic missiles at the military parade, which marked 80 years since the founding of the Worker’s Party.

PUTIN, KIM JONG UN BEGIN BILATERAL TALKS IN BEIJING AFTER ATTENDING MASSIVE CHINESE MILTARY PARADE

Kim Jong Un at military parade

Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, left, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party head Dmitry Medvedev, attend a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday. (Ekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Pool Photo via AP)

Kim said at the parade that the military "must continue to evolve into an invincible force that eliminates all threats."

The foreign dignitaries at the parade included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam. 

Kim also met with Medvedev on Friday, who praised the sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting with Russia in Ukraine. 

NUCLEAR THREATS FROM NORTH KOREA LOOM QUIETLY BEHIND WARS IN GAZA AND UKRAINE AT UNGA

A North Korean government photo shows what it says a new intercontinental ballistic missile called the Hwasong-20, during a military parade Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.

A North Korean government photo shows what it says is a new intercontinental ballistic missile called the Hwasong-20, during a military parade, Friday, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim said he hoped to strengthen ties with Russia and work together toward common goals. 

Last summer, Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong warned the U.S. to not attempt to restart talks centered around denuclearization, adding that Pyongyang would view any attempt to pressure North Korea to denuclearize as "nothing but a mockery." 

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fourth right, and Vietnamese General Secretary of Communist Party To Lam, fourth left, hold a meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fourth right, and Vietnamese General Secretary of Communist Party To Lam, fourth left, hold a meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

"If the U.S. fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK- U.S. meeting will remain as a ‘hope’ of the U.S. side," Kim Yo Jong said, referring to the nation by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

