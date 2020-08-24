GOP House candidate Kimberly Klacik explains why she does not support Black Lives Matter organization

Kimberly Klacik, the Black Republican woman running for the Baltimore U.S. House seat held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Tuesday that she does not support the Black Lives Matter organization because of its attack on the nuclear family.

"One of their main focuses ... on their website talked about, you know, the family structure not being as important," Klacik told host Dave Anthony.

"To me, that's extremely important, especially from what I know, you know, working in Baltimore City for the past eight years with my nonprofit, I know family structure is very important," she added. "And so, you know, that's why I specifically do not support them. Are they doing great in other areas? Possibly. I just don't know or [am] seeing it myself."

Klacik spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday after she made headlines earlier for a viral political ad that featured her walking through Baltimore neighborhoods lined with blighted buildings while highlighting the city's troubling poverty and crime rate.

In the video, Klacik accused the Democratic Party of betraying Black people while criticizing the movement to defund police departments in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over law enforcement practices and racism. The video features several people stating their opposition to such efforts.

Instead, Klacik told Anthony she she would move to reform qualified immunity for police officers -- the modern test for which was laid out by the Supreme Court in a 1982 decision -- and consider a ban on chokeholds to counter police brutality.

"You know, we got to be able to hold police officers accountable because there are bad cops," she said. "There are not just good cops, and we have to understand that that does exist.

"And so I'm for rolling back qualified immunity," Klacik added. "And I'm also for taking a look at the chokehold situation. You know, do we need chokeholds in every situation? Can we roll that back in some areas? I mean, when does an officer use that chokehold.

"But I will be talking to police officers," she continued. "It seems like we never hear their side of the story. You know, we hear from Black Lives Matter. We hear from the media. But what are the police saying? You know, when do the police get the microphone?"

