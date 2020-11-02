Key congressional races to watch on Election Day

A battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will play out in several states on Election Day.

The Democrats currently hold a 232 to 197 majority in the lower chamber, with frequent Trump critic Rep. Nancy Pelosi serving as Speaker of the House. President Trump has expressed optimism about the GOP’s chances in House races due in part to Pelosi’s clashes with Republican lawmakers on a long-delayed coronavirus relief package.

"That's one of the reasons I think we're going to take over the House because of her," Trump said in October.

The Republicans are looking to retake control of the House, while Democrats are aiming to build on their majority and seize control of the Senate for the first time since 2015. The GOP would need to add 18 seats in order to gain a majority.

Non-partisan Cook Political Report has identified 27 House races as “toss-ups” in 2020. Of that total, nine seats currently belong to Democrats, 17 belong to Republicans and one is vacant.

Fox News breaks down the key House races to watch on Election Day.

Democrat-held seats to watch

CA-21

Rep. TJ Cox (D) vs. David Valadao (R)

IA-01

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D) vs. Ashley Hinson (R)

IA-02 (Rep. Dave Loebsack (D) not seeking reelection)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) vs. Rita Hart (D)

MN-07

Rep. Collin Peterson (D) vs. Michelle Fischbach (R)

NM-02

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D) vs. Yvette Herrell (R)

NY-11

Rep. Max Rose (D) vs. Nicole Malliotakis (R)

NY-22

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D) vs. Claudia Tenney (R)

OK-05

Rep. Kendra Horn (D) vs. Stephanie Bice (R)

UT-04

Rep. Ben McAdams (D) vs. Burgess Owens (R)

Republican-held seats to watch

AR-02

Rep. French Hill (R) vs. Joyce Elliott (D)

AZ-06

Rep. David Schweikert (R) vs. Hiral Tipirneni (D)

CA-25

Rep. Mike Garcia (R) vs. Christy Smith (D)

IL-13

Rep. Rodney Davis (R) vs. Betsy Londrigan (D)

IN-05 (Rep. Susan Brooks (R) not seeing reelection)

Victoria Spartz (R) vs. Christina Hale (D)

MI-03 (Rep. Justin Amash (I) not seeking reelection)

Peter Meijer (R) vs. Hillary Scholten (D)

MN-01

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R) vs. Dan Feehan (D)

MO-02

Rep. Ann Wagner (R) vs. Jill Schupp (D)

NE-02

Rep. Don Bacon (R) vs. Kara Eastman (D)

NJ-02

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) vs. Amy Kennedy (D)

NY-02 (Rep. Peter King (R) not seeking reelection)

Andrew Garbarino (R) vs. Jackie Gordon (D)

NY-24

Rep. John Katko (R) vs. Dana Balter (D)

OH-01

Rep. Steve Chabot (R) vs. Kate Schroder (D)

PA-10

Rep. Scott Perry (R) vs. Eugene DePasquale (D)

TX-10

Rep. Michael McCaul (R) vs. Mike Siegel (D)

TX-21

Rep. Chip Roy (R) vs. Wendy Davis (D)

TX-22 (Rep. Pete Olson not seeking reelection)

Troy Nehls (R) vs. Sri Preston Kulkarni (D)

VA-05 (Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) lost primary)

Bob Good (R) vs. Cameron Webb (D)