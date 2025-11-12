Expand / Collapse search
New York

Kennedy grandson launches campaign to replace longtime Democrat in Congress

Jack Schlossberg targets Manhattan seat as longtime Dem Rep. Jerry Nadler retires after 17 terms

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, announced on Tuesday that he’s launching a campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace longtime New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, who is set to retire.

Schlossberg, 32, a Democrat, told supporters in an email that he would officially launch his campaign Wednesday, though he made his case to constituents in a campaign video he posted to social media late Tuesday.

"This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington," Schlossberg said in the video.

Schlossberg blasted President Donald Trump in the campaign video, accusing Trump of corruption and creating what he called a "constitutional crisis."

Jack Schlossberg speaking at a podium

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Reuters)

"It’s a corruption crisis," he said. "The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism."

"It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government," he continued. "He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics."

Jack Schlossberg clapping at a podium

Jack Schlossberg reacts during the presentation of the 2025 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award to former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, "for putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of presidential power on January 6, 2021," at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 4, 2025. (Reuters/Faith Ninivaggi)

Schlossberg is no stranger to criticisms of the Trump administration, having drummed up a large following on social media with frequent posts weighing in on national issues, including taking aim at his cousin, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Last month, he posted on Instagram an image of a Halloween costume for "MAHA Man," in reference to Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again message, and described it as including such things as measles.

Jack Schlossberg speaking at a podium

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, speaks on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

Nadler, who currently represents New York's 12th District, is serving his 17th term in Congress. He announced in September that he will not run for re-election next year, suggesting to The New York Times that a younger Democratic lawmaker in his seat "can maybe do better, can maybe help us more."

The district includes Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Midtown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

