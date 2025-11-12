Kennedy grandson launches campaign to replace longtime Democrat in Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, announced on Tuesday that he’s launching a campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace longtime New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, who is set to retire.

Schlossberg, 32, a Democrat, told supporters in an email that he would officially launch his campaign Wednesday, though he made his case to constituents in a campaign video he posted to social media late Tuesday.

"This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington," Schlossberg said in the video.

Schlossberg blasted President Donald Trump in the campaign video, accusing Trump of corruption and creating what he called a "constitutional crisis."

TRUMP TRASHES NADLER ON HEELS OF DEM'S HOUSE RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: 'ONE OF THE MOST DISGUSTING CONGRESSMEN'

"It’s a corruption crisis," he said. "The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism."

"It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government," he continued. "He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics."

Schlossberg is no stranger to criticisms of the Trump administration, having drummed up a large following on social media with frequent posts weighing in on national issues, including taking aim at his cousin, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

JFK'S GRANDSON SAYS THERE IS ‘NOTHING HEROIC’ ABOUT TRUMP'S DECLASSIFICATION ORDER

Last month, he posted on Instagram an image of a Halloween costume for "MAHA Man," in reference to Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again message, and described it as including such things as measles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nadler, who currently represents New York's 12th District, is serving his 17th term in Congress. He announced in September that he will not run for re-election next year, suggesting to The New York Times that a younger Democratic lawmaker in his seat "can maybe do better, can maybe help us more."

The district includes Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Midtown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.