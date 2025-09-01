Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler will not seek reelection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., will not seek re-election next year, according to media reports.

The move will mark the end of Nadler's 34 years in Congress where he has been a leading liberal voice on a range of issues.

"Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that," Nadler told the New York Times.

REP. NADLER CONDEMNS TRUMP ADMIN AFTER STAFF MEMBER HANDCUFFED DURING CONGRESSIONAL OFFICE SECURITY SWEEP

That was evident when Nadler, 78, was forced to give up his House Judiciary Committee leadership at the beginning of the term when it became clear a younger, more energetic colleague would beat him.

Nadler has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, warning fellow Democrats about Trump's leadership style. The two have sparred dating back to the 1980s over Manhattan development projects.

"I’m not saying we should change over the entire party," he said. "But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism."

DEM REP. NADLER PICTURED WITH HEAD DOWN, EYES CLOSED DURING TESTIMONY FROM OTHERS OF MIGRANT CRIME VICTIMS

He ultimately succeeded in steering articles of impeachment through his committee in 2019.

Nadler didn't discuss who could potentially succeed him, saying multiple candidates could run to replace him.

But a person familiar with his thinking told the Times that Nadler planned to support Micah Lasher, who represents parts of the Upper West Side in the New York State Assembly, should he run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In speaking with the Times, Nadler said he was confident of the Democrats' chances of taking back control of the House next year.

"Then you can cut the reign of terror in half," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Nadler's office.

In a post on X, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani praised Nadler as a champion of progressivism.

"For more than 30 years, when New Yorkers needed a champion, we have turned to Jerry Nadler - and he has delivered for us time and again," the post states. "Few leaders can claim to have made such an impact on the fabric of our city."

"Congress will be worse off without his leadership, but our democracy will be better for the selflessness that has defined a legendary career," he added.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called Nadler a "relentless fighter for justice, civil rights and liberties and the fundamental promise of equality for all."

"After the attacks of September 11, 2001, he spent years fighting for the care and support that New York City and his constituents needed to begin to rebuild and heal," said Jeffries. "As Dean of the New York delegation, Congressman Nadler has been a dear friend and valued mentor to myself and so many others throughout the People's House."

"Jerry’s years of leadership have earned him a spot among our nation’s greatest public servants," he added. "He will be deeply missed by the House Democratic Caucus next term and we wish him and his family the very best in this new chapter."