Trump trashes Nadler on heels of Dem's House retirement announcement: 'One of the most disgusting Congressmen'

President Donald Trump attacked Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York on Friday morning, deriding him as a "psychopathic nut job" and "one of the most disgusting Congressmen in USA History" in a Truth Social post days after the congressman noted in a statement that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

"Jerry Nadler, one of the most disgusting Congressmen in USA History is, at long last, calling it 'quits' - He’s finally leaving Congress!" the president declared in the post.

"I’ve been beating this bum for 40 years, first as a New York City developer, where he opposed me, for no reason, at every corner, but could NEVER stop me from getting the job done, and then, as your President, where this psychopathic nut job, together with Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me twice, AND LOST, wasting Millions of Dollars in time and taxpayer money," the president continued.

DEMOCRATIC REP. JERRY NADLER WILL NOT SEEK REELECTION

"It will be a great day for the U.S.A. when Nadler, a pathetic lightweight, is out of office and leaves our beautiful, and NOW VERY SAFE, Washington, D.C. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added.

Nadler dismissed Trump's broadsides in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Friday.

CLINTON AND KENNEDY HEIRS WEIGH IN ON RUNNING FOR NADLER'S NEW YORK SEAT

"I’ve known Donald Trump almost as long as he’s known Jeffrey Epstein. I’ve always known him for the charlatan he is. Now I know him as a twice impeached president, convicted felon, and chief insurrectionist. I don’t take anything he says seriously and neither should anyone else," Nadler declared in the statement.

The lawmaker has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than three decades.

REP. NADLER CONDEMNS TRUMP ADMIN AFTER STAFF MEMBER HANDCUFFED DURING CONGRESSIONAL OFFICE SECURITY SWEEP

"For more than 32 years, I have had the honor of serving the people of New York in the United States Congress. Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election next year and that this term in Congress will be my last. This decision has not been easy. But I know in my heart it is the right one and that it is the right time to pass the torch to a new generation," he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"When I step down at the end of this term, I will have served for 50 years in continuous elected public service to the people of New York," he noted in the statement.