Kelley Paul 'exhausted and angry' that those who harassed her and her husband face no charges

Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., slammed the lack of accountability faced by mobs and violent thugs who have threatened her family.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday, Paul recounted the times she and her husband were targeted – yet authorities took no action against the culprits.

She referenced the time a "Republican-hating woman" called Sen. Paul’s D.C. Senate office, threatening to shoot his entire staff. She said she had just learned that that person will not be charged.

No one faced charges for the time she and her husband were attacked by a mob as the pair made their way back to a hotel following Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House last year.

Neither did anyone face charges for fake anthrax and death threats being sent to their home, she said.

"I’m exhausted and angry," Paul wrote.

She noted that people who "express indignation at a school board meeting" about Critical Race Theory or mask mandates will be the target of the Biden administration.

That comment referred to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s directive to the FBI Monday night to hold meetings with federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders to discuss ways to combat what the DOJ called a "disturbing trend" of "harassment and threats against school officials."

