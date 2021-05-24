Rand Paul receives death threat package with white powder and violent, profane wording

The FBI is investigating a suspicious package filled with white powder and bearing a threat of violence that arrived at Republican Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky today.

On the outside of the envelope was a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed beneath it: "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf------"

Paul in 2017 was assaulted by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, while doing yard work. Boucher badly injured the senator, breaking five of his ribs. and eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

A copy of the photo was obtained by Fox News.

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul wrote in a statement Monday. "I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter."

Marx, an American singer, tweeted Sunday: "I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume."

Fox News' Peter Doocey and Pat Ward contributed to this article.